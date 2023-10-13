Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman quest in Phantom Liberty

Are you a fan of the noir genre? If so, Phantom Liberty has the quest for you. The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman sees V descending into The Stacks, a particularly poverty stricken crime-ridden area of Dogtown where life is cheap.

The task? To seek and destroy the man who killed one Jason Foreman.

If your struggling with this particular task, keep reading to learn how to complete the quest.

How to complete The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman in Cyberpunk 2077

How to start The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman

Just like the Talent Academy quest, The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman can only be started after you complete The Damned. Mr. Hands tells you about the mission: A man’s been killed and his community wants revenge. You head to the location where the community—including Foreman’s mother—is holding a tear-jerking vigil for Foreman. Meet up with your contact Bianca between 6pm and 10pm.

She’ll tell you some info that makes this case unique. Everyone already knows who killed Jason, it’s just your job to track him down. It’s a man named Leon Rinder. Foreman, before he died, worked for Dogtown’s de facto leader Hansen, who Rinder used to work for. Rinder has gone into business for himself lately, taking out a series of Hansen’s current gun men in increasingly graphic murders. Bianca tears up when she talks about the killing and tells you to bring back Rinder’s dogtags as a sign of proof.

Briana explaining the situation. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

A key clue she gives you is a shard found on Jason’s body at the time of his death. It’s encrypted, but she’s pretty sure if you can crack it you can find important information out.

Investigating the crime scene

From here, walk down the stairs and go to the crime scene. The vigil is held at the crime scene—as it often is in real life—so all you need to do is turn around and look at the holes in the walls.

The scene of the crime. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

A quick look and a conversation with Johnny Silverhand reveals that a heavy machine gun was used. Looking at the blood spatter and an indentation in the ground where Jason’s head once was determines that the assailant clearly “went berserk” and was likely large. Giant footprints indicate that the assailant likely had a lot of Cyberware.

Decrypting the shard reveals the following section, a great piece of pulp writing and exactly what you need to know—the motel where Rinder is holed up. You’ll find him at one of the Los Osos Motel locations in Pacifica. It should be marked on your map after you decrypt the shard.

Head to the Los Osos Motel. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Clearing out the motel

Dogtown is a dangerous place, though, and making your way through the motel won’t be easy. The motel is in a sketchy open area with scavs standing out front that you have to deal with before you can head in. Unfortunately, the gunfire lets every seedy character in the building know you’re there, so it’s best to go in guns blazing. We recommend shotguns for the narrow hallways and cramped rooms of the motel.

Make your way up the stairs. You’ll see a somewhat creepy room littered with mannequins. There are scavs in this room that you have to take out. After that, walk to the door on the other side of the room that you’ll see a pink neon light coming out of and head down the hallway on that side. The age old “if there are enemies that way, it’s the right way” video game adage applies to this mission.

At the end of this hallway, you’ll find a stairway up to the third floor. Head up this stairs. At the top of the stairs is—you guessed it—another hallway. Walk to the end of this hallway and make a left. You’ll see a blue door. Johnny will ominously tell you he has a bad feeling, and his feeling is correct.

As soon as you open the door, you’ll see a heavily bandaged man on a table. Then you’ll be surprise-attacked by a giant bodyguard with a huge amount of Cyberware.

Defeat the bodyguard

Surprise. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This bodyguard will slam you against the wall, throw you on the ground, and engage you in battle. This is essentially the boss fight of the mission, a difficult battle against a strong (but slow) and hard-to-kill enemy who has the drop on you. He also has an active camouflage and can turn himself invisible. We recommend bobbing and weaving through the many pillars of the collapsed room to avoid taking damage as you return fire, especially if you’re using a more nimble build,

After this, you can walk into the final room and finally confront the man who killed Jason Foreman.

Confront Rinder

The final confrontation with Rinder. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Here, you can choose to talk to Rinder or shoot him right away. If you shoot Rinder, the mission will end and you can head back to Bianca with his dog tags and rest easy knowing you took care of the job efficiently.

But if you talk to Rinder, you can find out more about him and even potentially spare him. This mission is one of the best options for rewards and rolepaly in the game.

In this option, you learn that before each of the killings, he’s blacked out and doesn’t know what’s happening. He used to have a lot of Cyberware, but has had to sell it as he’s come on tough times. Johnny Silverhand posits that he might be dealing with Cyberpsychosis. Talk to him enough, and you can force him to Regina who can help him out with Cyberpychosis.

If you want to roleplay as an amoral, opportunistic V, you can stick your gun to Rinder’s head and get him to strike a deal with you. He’ll give you the coordinates to his secret stash, which will get you the Legendary Shotgun. He’ll give you his dogtags, and Brianna never figures out your deception.

Or you can mix and match play styles based on the interaction. You get a lot of chances to take Rinder out. He’s pretty mean and uncompromising, so you can roleplay as a V who wants to help Rinder until he pisses you off, then finish the job messily, if that’s more your speed.

