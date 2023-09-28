Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete the Lucretia My Reflection quest in Phantom Liberty

An important decision has to be made—one you can't afford to mess up.

The Phantom Liberty quest line takes you through the Lucretia My Reflection quest in Cyberpunk 2077. During this quest, you will navigate an abandoned subway, decide who lives or dies, become a secret agent, and finally meet the character Solomon Reed played by TV and film star Idris Elba.

This quest feels like it goes for a while, and at one point the game tries to distract you with other quests before giving you arguably the biggest choice of your entire playthrough. But if you’re trying to get through each step and want to know about each decision in the Lucretia My Reflection quest, you’ve come to the right place, choom.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty Lucretia My Reflection quest walkthrough

Escape the subways and reach the apartments

Are we sure we’re not playing Metro? Screenshot by Dot Esports

Talk to President Myers after defeating the Chimera at the end of the Spider and the Fly quest, which is part of the first main series of quests that introduce you to Dogtown and the expansion’s main story. She will ask you to find an exit out of the room you’re stuck in, which you will find via a storage container. Use the mini-map to spot the tunnel the storage container leads to.

The door on the other side of the container won’t open, but the hatch above you will. Jump on top of the container and walk into the subway car ahead of you. Myers will ask you to call Songbird again, to no answer, but Johnny Silverhand will reappear and start talking to you again. After taking to Myers and Johnny, exit the subway car.

Always follow your nose. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you reach the fork in the tunnel, you have the option of going left or right, but both get you to the same spot.

If you go right , shut off the hostile camera first. You can bypass the door with 20 Body or Technical Ability points. If not, head back to where the fork was and jump up on the scaffolding above you to reach the area where the steam valve is. Turn off the camera in front of the control room before it spots you.

, shut off the hostile camera first. You can bypass the door with 20 Body or Technical Ability points. If not, head back to where the fork was and jump up on the scaffolding above you to reach the area where the steam valve is. Turn off the camera in front of the control room before it spots you. If you go left, follow the tracks until you spot a forklift you can activate on your right. Activate it and hop into the maintenance tunnel. Follow the tunnel until you reach a ladder.

Head up the ramp and into the elevator, where the Relic chip will malfunction and knock V on her ass. After telling Myers about the Relic, use the elevator button to head to the eighth floor.

Restore power in the hideout

Old school. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After reaching the eighth floor, enter the hideout. Myers will task you with restoring the power, which you can do by turning on a generator in one of the rooms. Talk to Johnny, then search for a power source. You will find one from a sparking drone in the main room. Scan the drone, collect the battery from it, and install said battery in the battery case.

Should you kill Jacob and Taylor?

Let’s talk this out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After the power is turned on, sit with Myers and listen to the radio. You can drink your beer if you want, but I certainly did. After the news broadcast about the crash is complete, Myers will be alerted by a sound at the door, prompting the two of you to hide.

Jacob and Taylor, two unsuspecting mercs, will walk in. Myers will tell you they need to be eliminated, activating a timed prompt.

If you choose to say nothing, Myers will start firing and combat will initiate. You can loot them for some money and maybe a weapon before hiding their bodies.

and combat will initiate. You can loot them for some money and maybe a weapon before hiding their bodies. If you tell Myers to wait and try and talk it out, you will have the opportunity to strike a deal with the two.

The two of them don’t have much worth killing them over, and Jacob will introduce you to supply drops, so I chose to strike a deal. Plus, you never know when these two might reappear to lend a helping hand.

To make this talk go smoothly, make sure you respond to every timed dialogue prompt and don’t choose the ones that are obviously threatening. When talking to Jacob and Taylor, holster your weapon if you can, and don’t get too close to them or they will start firing. During the dialogue, attempt to strike a deal during the first timed prompt. During the second prompt, you can use your background to relate to the two of them and find common ground, or tell them they can “live to see another day.” If you choose the “dead men tell no tales option,” this will lead to combat.

Related All Iconic weapons in Cyberpunk 2077

Myers will offer them a place to stay outside of Dogtown, and as long as you choose either of the options in the third timed prompt, both parties will agree to split the room for the night. You have the option to talk to Jacob and Taylor after but to complete the quest and end the day, talk to Myers near the window.

Join the FIA (take the oath or not)

Urban decay never looked so beautiful. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The next morning, talk to Myers on the balcony. Myers admits that Songbird isn’t coming but tasks you with finding her. To do that, she points you toward NUSA sleeper agent Solomon Reed and effectively appoints you as a special agent of the FIA, which Johnny is not too thrilled about. Myers gives you the option of taking an oath or not:

If you do take the oath , Myers will have you recite each line as a disgusted Johnny watches on.

, Myers will have you recite each line as a disgusted Johnny watches on. If you do not take the oath, Myers isn’t really bothered by it, and Johnny will commend you for not taking it.

Head out of the room and into the elevator, where you’ll talk to Johnny, who will either commend you or chew you out depending on your choice. Aside from Johnny’s reaction, there doesn’t really appear to be any other impact to this choice we’ve discovered yet.

Head to Capitan Caliente and meet Reed

Closed, sadly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

At Capitan Caliente, the front door will be closed and locked, but you can get past it with 20 Body or Technical Ability points. Otherwise, talk to the man outside and get him to give up some information on how to get inside. Go up the stairs behind him and follow the cables up, using the stairs nearby to reach the fusebox and override the entrance. You can also move the dumpster on the side of the building to reach an exposed opening if you have 15 points in Body.

Inside, find a shelf in one of the side rooms that you can move aside when prompted. Behind it is an old phone. Enter 0931 and talk to Reed, who tells you to meet him at Andrew Jackson basketball court during the daytime. Run over to the courts and sit next to Johnny. Johnny will admit he deserted the NUSA in the past, but Reed sneaks up behind you and draws a gun before the conversation ends.

No matter what choice you make, you will willingly or unwillingly end up in Reed’s car. After a brief introduction, the two of you will head back to the apartment where Myers is.

Commit to the cause

I sense history here. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Back at the apartment building, head up to the eighth floor and go in the hideout. Reed will meet Jacob and Taylor if they’re alive before you, Reed, and Myers talk in private. Myers reveals during the talk that Songbird is Reed’s “prodigy,” and Reed reveals he was nearly killed by Arasaka in the past.

During the conversation, you can press Myers to apologize to Reed for abandoning him. Regardless, Reed will ask you if you’re committed to the cause, bringing you to the most important decision in the game since answering a certain way will completely lock you out of the Phantom Liberty storyline.

Don’t mess this up. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Answering that you’re doing this for survival or “not for the eddies” will continue with the story.

If you say you’re out, and then confirm that decision to Myers, you will fail the mission and will be locked out of the Phantom Liberty story.

After the conversation, leave the building, but make sure to grab the President’s legendary assault rifle, Hawk, on the way out. If you don’t leave right away, Myers and Reed will leave first, and you’ll have to wait for them to leave before you can go.

Once you leave, you’ll have the option of doing more work in Dogtown, but you must wait two days for Reed to call you to finally complete the mission.

About the author