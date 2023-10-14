Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete the I’ve Seen That Face Before quest in Phantom Liberty

I’ve Seen That Face Before is a quest that is part of the main narrative missions from the Phantom Liberty DLC for Cyberpunk 2077. At this point in the story, V has undergone the necessary cyberware upgrades so that they can take on the identity of one of the netrunner twins and infiltrate Kurt Hansen’s operations, with Alex taking on the identity of the other twin.

All that is left to do now is to track down the twin’s car and kidnap them so that you can complete your transformation. We are going to be walking you through this mission so that you know how to go about getting your hands on the twins.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty I’ve Seen That Face Before mission walkthrough

Give Reed a call

If you want to start the mission immediately after you have completed the previous quest in the Phantom Liberty storyline—the Birds with Broken Wings quest—simply call Reed as soon as you have left Farida’s clinic. Let him know about the success of Farida’s procedure, and he will tell you to go to the entrance of Dogtown in preparation for the twin’s arrival.

Go to the vantage point at the Dogtown entrance

Climb the scaffolding to get to the vantage point. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Make your way to the Dogtown entrance, which will be marked on your map. When you are at the entrance, you will get a prompt from Reed to get up to a vantage point, so you can start scoping out cars to track down the twins.

The vantage point is just to the right of the Dogtown entrance, and there is some conveniently placed scaffolding that you can climb to get up there. When you get into the correct position, you will be prompted to wait.

Find the twin’s car using your scanner

V will let you know when you spot the right car. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After some time has passed, you will be prompted to start scanning the vehicles that are entering Dogtown in order to find the twins. There will be a few things happening here and there as you watch, such as an accident at the intersection involving a truck and the appearance of two bikers, but try not to let it distract you from finding the correct vehicle.

You will know when you have scanned the right car as V will say that they have pinpointed the twins. It’s quite a distinctive car, too—a black and yellow Quadra Sports R-7 “Charon”—so it won’t be too challenging to find it. When you have scanned it, you will then be able to follow it and intercept it once the twins have parked up.

Get into the trunk of the car

Head to the marker on the map to find the car parked beneath an underpass and get into the trunk to hide. Once you are in, you will be able to hack into the cameras in the car. However, there is a chance to eavesdrop on a conversation between the twins.

I would suggest taking this opportunity as if you listen long enough, the twins will begin to talk about Slider, the netrunner for the Voodoo Boys who you had an unfortunate run-in with earlier that ended with Slider’s death. If you listen to this conversation, it will lead to a unique side job via the “Blind_N_Dead” Datashard.

Take over the car

The Cassel twins realize they have been hacked pretty quickly. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When you have eavesdropped long enough, take control of the car as per Reed’s instructions. You have a time limit to get to the meeting point, but it isn’t too short of a timer, so you should be able to get there.

If you choose to eavesdrop on the twin’s conversations, you will be further away from your destination and so you will have less time to get back. However, it still isn’t too difficult to get back to the meeting point with time to spare, so long as you are willing to bend the speed limit a little.

The twins will fight back against your hack. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Another issue that you might have here is that both Aurore and Aymeric are skilled netrunners, so they won’t let you take over the car without a fight. They will keep pushing back against your hacking by trying to take control back from you, but their attempts can only last so long. My advice is to just keep driving and to go as fast as you can.

Take the identity of the Cassel twins

Once you get to the meeting point, you will see Alex and Reed forcibly remove Aymeric and Aurore from the car. Before you can react, they shoot the twins in the head to remove any potential witnesses and protect the plan as much as possible.

This was definitely a moment that threw me, even though it makes sense when you think about it. Aymeric and Aurore are criminals after all, and Alex and Reed are hardened government agents. Still, I couldn’t help but be hurt that Reed had kept this part of the plan from me. I trusted you, Idris. I can’t even look at you right now. When the shock of this double murder has worn off, it’s time to get your head back in the game.

Hack and loot Aurore’s corpse

Hack Aurore’s body to get her Cynosure access code. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Go to Aurore’s body and hack her to take her Cynosure access code. This is what you have been waiting to get access to, as it is crucial in the next part of the plan. As well as the access code, there is also an opportunity to loot Aurore and take the Blind_N_Dead Datashard that we mentioned earlier.

This Shard will unlock the side gig that we talked about called the Voodoo Treasure side job. You will only be able to loot this from Aurore if you eavesdropped on her conversation with Aymeric whilst you were in their car, so make sure that you do so to get this extra chance at a reward. The last thing you need to loot from one of the twins—depending on who you are impersonating—is their outfit so that you can add the finishing touch to your disguise.

Get back into the car

Now that you have everything you need to take on the Cassel twin’s identities, as well as no chance of anyone blowing your cover thanks to Alex and Reed’s impromptu murder of the twins, all you need to do is get into the car. You will be prompted to insert the Shard with the behavioral imprint of the twins, leading to V and Alex assuming the role of the Cassel twins.

The mission will end and the Firestarter follow-up mission will start immediately. There is no turning back at this point, so when you begin the I’ve Seen That Face Before mission, keep in mind that you will need to continue with the next mission in the Phantom Liberty DLC narrative afterward.

Which Cassel twin will you become?

It gets a bit weird when you take on the Cassels appearances. Screenshot by Dot Esports

I’m playing as female V and I took on the part of Aurore Cassel whilst Alex became her brother Aymeric Cassel. I’m not sure whether male V becomes Aymeric or Aurore, and it doesn’t really matter in this particular part of the DLC narrative.

However, it will make a difference in the following Firestarter mission, as you will have to convincingly play the part of the Cassel twin that you are embodying. Both twins have very different personalities, so keep this in mind and remember which twin you have become going into the Firestarter mission.

Final verdict on the I’ve Seen That Face Before mission in Phantom Liberty

This is another mission that is relatively simple and more of an in-between mission that sits within the more important decisions and events that happen during the story of Phantom Liberty. There aren’t any major decisions to be made in this quest, but it leads up to a very important moment in the story.

It is pretty simple to follow, beginning with the scanning of cars at the entrance of Dogtown followed by tracking down the twin’s cars and hacking it. After that, it’s just a matter of fighting back against the twins’ interference as you control their vehicle and drive it back to the meeting point. The twins meet their grisly end, you take what you need from Aurore’s body and that’s it, the quest is complete.

Despite not being a particularly taxing or action-heavy mission, I’ve Seen That Face Before is an essential part of the Phantom Liberty DLC. Not only that, but it also gives you a darker look at the characters of Solomon Reed and Alex. Their ruthless, brutal, and arguably unnecessary murder of Aymeric and Aurore Cassel in cold blood is a painful wake-up call as to what these people are willing to do.

It’s especially painful if you are throwing all of your eggs in one basket and planning to support Reed unconditionally, as he doesn’t tell you about this part of the plan. Even if you tell him about Songbird’s plan, he won’t tell you about his plan to kill the twins. Trust works both ways, Idris… I mean, Solomon.

Whilst this is a relatively short and simple mission, it is definitely one that fits neatly into the narrative of Phantom Liberty and offers some character insight with Reed and Alex’s brutal actions whilst also giving you the chance to unlock a lucrative side mission if you are able to collect the Blind_N_Dead Datashard.

