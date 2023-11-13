Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete the Imagine quest

Imagine is a short side quest in Cyberpunk 2077 you can get access to by speaking to the Zen Master, a spiritual leader in the world of Night City. Not sure how to complete this quest? This article will walk you through a brief guide.

Cyberpunk 2077: Imagine walkthrough

How to start Imagine

To complete the quests involving the Zen Master in Cyberpunk 2077, including Imagine, you have to go find him at various locations throughout the game. The first place you can access him is by the Arasoka Tower. You’re able to finally meet him after you break away from Wilson and set out on your own.

You find him first, surprisingly, on a concrete bench in Reconciliation Park. No one assigns you this quest, it automatically becomes active when you talk to the Zen Master —first known as the stranger—and it mostly consists of you talking to him.

It’s worth noting that the Zen Master bears a striking resemblance to the 14th Dahli Lama, complete with red robes, buzzed gray hair, and wide-framed glasses.

How to complete Imagine

Instantly, the “Stranger” demonstrates his insight by telling you you’re fading away. He claims he can help you. Choose the option to sit on the bench next to him and hear him out.

He’ll tell you the city cuts you off from nature and that you need to become still within yourself. He tells you he’ll give you a meditative braindance to help you settle down and let you pay him however much you wish. You can choose to pay him or not. It doesn’t care either way.

The meditation braindance that Zen Master takes you through. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You then put the braindance on and he guides you through a meditation. The braindance brings you out into the middle of nature and has you staring out at the earth for a while. As you’ll find out by continuing this quest chain in the Stairway to Heaven, Poem of the Atoms, and Meetings Along the Edge quests, each quest represents a different element. This one represents earth.

After you return from the braindance, the Zen master will be gone, leaving you to reflect on your experience.

This ends the quest, and to keep progressing through this questline, you have to track down the Zen master in the southeast of Japantown.