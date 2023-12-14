Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete The Heist quest

The Heist is the final mission in the introduction sequence of Cyberpunk 2077, following The Information and The Pickup missions. This is a massive turning point in the story that you might want to check out before playing.

After making your character and playing through the first several minutes of Cyberpunk 2077, your first big score will be targeting Yorinobu Arasaka for a piece of tech in his possession. The Flathead and Brain Dance segments of the previous two quests all worked to prepare you for this major heist.

If you are trying to complete The Heist in Cyberpunk 2077, this is what you need to know. Be warned, story spoilers are ahead.

Cyberpunk 2077: The Heist full mission walkthrough

Meet Jackie and Dex at Afterlife

You can elect to argue for a high cut, which will earn you some respect with Jackie | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Your first task in this long quest chain is to meet your partner, Jackie, and fixer, Dex, at the Afterlife bar. You can complete the previous two missions, The Information and The Pickup, in any order, but after the final mission has been completed you will be automatically routed to Afterlife.

Once you meet Jackie at the entrance to Afterlife, walk to the bar and wait for Dexter DeShawn. Here, Jackie orders the Johnny Silverhand drink, a character that will soon insert himself in the plot, and talks with V about the nature of the heist.

Eventually, you will be led into the meeting room to speak with Dex and T-Bug. Depending on how you acted in The Information, you can elect to rat out Evelyn to Dex, or you can omit the potential betrayal. You can also argue for a larger cut of the deal, but both your choices here have minimal consequence.

How to start The Heist in Cyberpunk 2077

Once you wrap up with Dex and T-Bug, V and Jackie will enter the Delamain AI-operated taxi. Jackie and V will have a conversation en route to Yorinobu’s hotel, but none of the conversation has any rippling effects on the mission ahead.

Before you depart the Delamain, you need to deposit your weapons in the car and then enter the hotel with Jackie. You can stop by the bar or follow Jackie directly up to the room. Inside the hotel room, you will begin to operate the Flathead to scout out the nearby netrunner.

How to control the Flathead in Cyberpunk 2077

Interact with the briefcase to operate the Flathead robot and begin this sequence. Now linked to the Flathead, you can use the robot to scurry around the hotel. Your first rooms will require you to send the robot from one vent to another, with some minimal distractions required along the way.

The second room poses a challenge, as you need to eliminate a nearby netrunner. You can do this by sending the Flathead to the CCTV to get another camera angle. From this new angle, you should be able to spot a vent in the bottom right corner of the room. Send your Flathead here and swap back to the previous camera angle.

Now, send the Flathead through a floor vent in the furthest corner of the room. From here, the Flathead will enter the netrunner’s chamber and eliminate the threat. You will then disconnect from the Flathead and speak with Jackie before heading to Yorinobu’s room.

Where to find the Relic in Yorinobu’s Penthouse in Cyberpunk 2077

Yorinobu’s gun will help the following combat sequence go much easier | Screenshot by Dot Esports

Before getting to the Relic in the far corner of the penthouse, I recommend doing a sweep of Yorinobu’s bedroom. You can find Yorinobu’s gun, Kongou, near his beside table. It is a fairly powerful pistol and will serve you well in the near future.

I recommend using your scanner to look around the room for extra eddies and other gear. You can also take an assortment of Yorinobu’s clothing, like the Kotetsu no Ryu coat as well as Yorinobu’s causal pants and shirt.

The Key to unlock the safe can be found by Yorinobu’s bed | Screenshot by Dot Esports

After this, hit the switch on Yorinobu’s nightstand and head to the safe as it emerges from the floor. Here, Jackie will open the safe and take the Relic. From here, you will be told by T-Bug there’s an issue with the plan, and that Yorinobu will be coming to his room soon.

You then need to rush inside the pillar in the middle of the room. From here, there will be a long cutscene showing Yorinobu as he murders his father, Sabuto. You don’t need to worry about getting caught, as V and Jackie will emerge from the pillar after Yorinobu leaves.

If you do not press the prompted button in time, you will be shot down from your perch anyways | Screenshot by Dot Esports

T-Bug will unlock one of the sets of glass doors and you will then need to shimmy across the rooftop to exit. Your departure will be interrupted by a large helicopter that fires at you, but you can press the prompted button to make a daring escape.

How to reach the elevator in The Heist

You can try to sneak your way through, but it will turn into a gunfight sooner or later | Screenshot by Dot Esports

This next section is much easier if you have grabbed Yorinobu’s pistol, as you will now need to fight through Arasaka security to make it back to your car. You can attempt stealth at this point, but I recommend taking out all the guards that block your path. No matter what, you will be found out eventually and it is better to stock up on weapons rather than avoid enemies.

The biggest threat you have during this section will be the Arasaka Mech. Once you clear several rooms of Arasaka henchmen, the mech will drop down on top of your location. I recommend looting guards as you kill them, because grenades will be essential to take down this mech.

The Drone will be your last enemy of this mission | Screenshot by Dot Esports

After this brief boss fight, you can go down to the garage and enter the Delamain with Jackie. Before you exit Arasaka’s reach, you need to shoot down a drone that is pursuing the car. I used a rifle from the previously sequence to shoot down the flying drone, but you can also use quick hacks to help down the drone as well.

Where should you send Jackie in The Heist?

You have a few different options of where to send Jackie | Screenshot by Dot Esports

As you arrive at the No Tell Motel, Jackie will die beside you in the Delamain. Here, you have three choices of what to do with Jackie’s body.

Send Jackie Home – You will get a longer side quest where you can grieve for Jackie with his mother.

You will get a longer side quest where you can grieve for Jackie with his mother. Have Delamain wait for you – You get the same longer version of the Jackie side quest after he dies.

You get the same longer version of the Jackie side quest after he dies. Send Jackie to Vik – You get a shorter version of the same quest after Jackie dies.

I recommend that you send Jackie home to Mama Welles, but ultimately any choice will grant you a quest to mourn Jackie.