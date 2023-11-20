Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete the Happy Together quest

Happy Together is a side job in Cyberpunk 2077 that sees you helping your neighbor Barry. It has a few different endings, and some people find it tough to get the good one. This article will help you out.

Content warning: This quest contains depictions of mental illness and suicide.

Happy Together quest walkthrough in Cyberpunk 2077

How to access the Happy Together quest in Cyberpunk 2077

Talking to Barry. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You can access the Happy Together quest in Cyberpunk 2077 from Megabuilding H10 in Japantown, Westbrook, at the first apartment that you stay in. The quest is available right at the beginning of Act Two and you can grab it whenever you want.

Head straight downstairs from your apartment to the floor below you and you’ll hear cops banging on someone’s door. By talking to one, you’ll quickly learn that the person living at that apartment, your neighbor Barry, used to be a cop and is distressed now that a close friend is dead. They’re on watch to make sure he doesn’t do anything drastic. To accept the quest, ask them if you can head in there and check out the situation.

Where to find Barry in Happy Together: Cyberpunk 2077

Your first interaction with Barry in Happy Together. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Next up is to walk over to his door and knock on it. He lives at 0613.

He doesn’t respond at first, so you’ll have to wait around. You can either walk away and do something else, or head to the main menu and skip forward around three hours. Re-approach the door and he’s ready to talk.

Don’t skip too long though, or Barry will take his life and you’ll fail the quest.

Go back over to the door and knock on it. Now he’ll be ready to talk. He’ll open the door for you after some automatic conversation about a previous meeting the two of you had.

From here, your conversation options will affect whether or not Barry lives or takes his own life.

Which dialogue options to pick to get the good ending in Happy Together: Cyberpunk 2077

As soon as you walk in, tell Barry that you “Just wanna talk.” This will open him up to the rest of your conversation. He’ll be suspicious of you at first, but you should tell him that his friends sent you because they figured something was wrong.

After this, he’ll feel like he’s cared for and invite you inside for more of a conversation. Then, tell him that you lost someone too, which will make him feel seen and understood. He’ll be shocked at first that they told you a buddy of his died, but will eventually open up and admit that you’re right about what he’s upset about—losing his only close friend.

From here, tell him that the NPCD isn’t getting any better, which he can relate to as a cop who can’t handle it. He talks about some of the traumas on the force that he saw and just how upset he is about them. He’s also upset about the corruption from the higher-ups. In particular, he recalls one situation involving a child being killed with impunity. Soon after, his friend Andrew died and he never fully recovered from this double-blow.

Next, ask him “What about your friends on the force?” This will give him an opportunity to talk about his alienation from his friends. He says Petrova is not good at handling emotions and Mendez is too tough to sympathize.

Talking to Barry on the couch in Happy Together. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

After this, ask him about how Andrew died, so he can get whatever is weighing on him off his chest. He’ll let you know that Andrew was old and it was only a matter of time. Then ask him if Andrew was like a grandpa to him. He will respond by saying that Andrew was sort of like a window into the past for him. Andrew reminded him of his grandparents, when things were simpler. He also mentions Andrew’s ashes being in a niche somewhere.

From here, you can pick “People die. You move on.” Be careful to only pick this option at this point in the conversation—picking it sooner will get you the bad ending.

Finding Andrew’s niche in Happy Together in Cyberpunk 2077

From here, the conversation is over and you can get up and look for Andrew’s niche. If you don’t do this, you’ll get the bad ending of this quest, where you come downstairs and find police tape, with the cops revealing that Barry took his own life.

The niche is all the way out in Westbrook, North Oak.

Finding Andrew’s Niche. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

When you make it out to Westbrook, you’ll find the niche out in the Columbarium, which is a building by the Softsys buildings and the North Oak sign. In the building, head down three rows and take a right on the fourth. Then head down that hall and turn right on the second in that. Here, you’ll find a shocking twist.

The message will read as follows:

“In loving memory of my best friend.

ANDREW

You were a tortoise, but you listened like a person. You were with me when granny explained what was right. You are the last memory of a better world.

Rest in peace.”

You can talk to Johnny now about how sad it is that the only thing that got Barry up in the morning was a tortoise, and how disturbed he must be.

Finishing Happy Together in Cyberpunk 2077

From here, travel back to the apartment and talk to the cops about what you saw and that Barry had no one to talk to because they shut him down. This finally convinces Mendez, a traditionally “tough” guy to talk to Barry and open up about rough cases he’s been on.

Barry opens the door, the two of them talk, and Barry gets the help he needs.