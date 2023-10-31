Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete the Gun Music quest

Gun Music is a side quest in Cyberpunk 2077 that pops up out of nowhere when you enter Arroyo which sees you try to help negotiations between nomads and some scavs. Not sure how to complete this quest? This article will walk you through a brief guide.

How to complete the Gun Music quest in Cyberpunk 2077

To activate the Gun Music quest in Cyberpunk 2077 head over to the place in Arroyo where the conflict is going down. If you can’t find it, an Aldacaldo guard will send you in the right direction.

Your buddy Cassidy will be there and recognize you upon approaching. The leader of the scav faction isn’t happy about you showing up and your presence immediately makes him agitated. You have to act fast or risk being the cause of relations breaking down.

By listening to the conversation, you can see that your friendly nomads were late on a deal, angering the scavs. It also doesn’t help that they recognize you from screwing them over in the past.

From here, you have to be very careful with your dialogue options, otherwise, it will open up into an all-out bloodbath.

Dialogue Options

“Have it your way.”

The scavs are ready to strike in the Gun Music quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

This option is clearly aggressive. They threaten you, so you tell them you’re ready to fight, and the only way you can resolve the quest is through bloodshed.

Though your buds are unhappy that it had to come to violence, they admire that you came in and tried to help, and thank you for helping them get the money.

“That had nothing to do with the Aldecaldos.”

On its face, this is the most diplomatic option. You try to let the scavs know that your beef with them has nothing to do with the people they’re dealing with. But Cassidy already said you were with them, so the scav leader doesn’t buy this. Due to the perceived betrayal of trust, they open fire, and all you can do to complete the quest is take them out.

“I’d think real hard about your next move.”

If you have a strength of 10, you can choose the intimidate option “I’d think real hard about your next move”. This sees your dialogue turning to the fact that you took them out before and you’re happy to do it again.

This diffuses the situation and has them throw over the money without any problem, effectively making you the savior of the day. This is the option we’d recommend, but if you didn’t pick a strength-based build, you’ll have to go in guns blazing.