Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete the Fixer, Merc, Soldier, Spy quest

The Fixer, Merc, Soldier, Spy quest from Cyberpunk 2077 is a side gig you complete for Regina Jones that has you stealing a datashard from Mikhail Akulov. A high-octane mission, you’ll be breaking into a penthouse and escaping (ideally without a trace) to deliver the info to Regina.

Not sure how to complete this one? We’ll walk you through how to complete the Fixer, Merc, Soldier, Spy gig in Cyberpunk 2077.

How to unlock the Fixer, Merc, Solider, Spy quest in Cyberpunk 2077

To unlock the Fixer, Merc, Solider, Spy quest in Cyberpunk 2077, most likely named after the famous novel Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, you have to reach a Street Cred level of 15. To up your Street Cred, complete various side gigs around the city. You also have to have completed the Welcome to America and Comrade gigs, both involving Regina Jones.

Once you’ve hit all of these prerequisites, hang around the Kabuki area in Watson and Regina will hit you up via phone. She’ll tell you that the area has a new fixer that she wants intel on.

How to complete the Fixer, Merc, Solider, Spy quest in Cyberpunk 2077

This mission starts with you heading over to Hotel Raito, the hotel that Mikhail Akulov is staying in—it should be marked on your map. The datashard is up in Akulov’s penthouse, and you can get there by going in stealthily or guns-ablaze.

I personally took the stealth route with my Bullet-Time Ninja build—you wind up in many shootouts in the game, so I find it fun that you can complete this one completely unnoticed. The game seems to encourage this by marking going undetected as an optional side objective.

Gaining access to the elevator

Stealing from the Concierge in Fixer, Merc, Soldier, Spy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To get up to the penthouse, you’re going to need to gain access to the elevator. To do that, grab one of the two passkeys available in the lobby of the hotel. The first is available at the front desk, guarded by the concierge.

With a high enough level of Intelligence (six or higher) you can distract the concierge and steal the keys right out from under his nose. If you can’t do this, grabbing the passkey will get you found out.

The second passkey is around the back of the front desk through a door you can get into if you have a Tech Ability of 15. This key is unguarded.

If you don’t have a stealth-optimized build you can also complete this part of the mission undetected—but you’ll have to pay for an elevator key, which is pretty un-merc-like.

Getting into the penthouse

The hallway with three paths. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you’re in the elevator, ride it up to the top floor. Once the elevator opens, you have a few paths you can take. Head to the right in the hallway and open the door out onto a balcony, and you can punch open a glass window. Then head up a flight of stairs to get to the roof.

From here, you can take a lift which will get you onto the balcony of the penthouse. With high enough Tech Skill or the right Quickhack, you can open the gates on the balcony that lead into the penthouse. With a high enough Body, you can open up the gate by force.

If you take the door to the right in the hallway, you’ll head up a staircase that and find a door you’ll need a Tech Ability of 14 to hack. This is a tough skill check, but if you get it, you’ll be exactly where you need to be to complete the quest.

Both of these options land you on the second floor of the penthouse, giving you the drop on the guards. You can also head in through the door on the left in the hallway, but this will spit you out on the first floor of the penthouse, making it harder to sneak around.

No matter what path you take to get into the penthouse, once you’re in there, it’s all about getting the datashard.

Securing the datashard

The table that the Data Shard is on in Fixer, Merc, Soldier, Spy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

No matter which path you take in the above steps, you’ll have to get down to the first floor to get to the shard, but the first-floor entrance gives you fewer options and more guards to deal with.

The shard will be on a TV stand in a big a little lowered living-room-like location with couches. This is in the dead center of the penthouse, so you’re likely going to have to be patient or take the guards out.

Escaping the building

After this, sneak back where you came from, head down the elevator, and leave the building. If you weren’t detected in your playthrough, you won’t have to worry here and can just walk out.

If you were detected, you might have to go out with your arms drawn. Since you can choose to kill or sneak past every guard in this quest, the difficulty level of your escape will depend on how many guards you leave around.

Calling Regina

Upon exiting the hotel, call Regina. She’ll send you the drop-off coordinates. If you ask her who you’re meeting, she’ll tell you that they’re Chinese clients. If you poke further Regina will let you know how bad her debt is to need you to conduct gigs like this.

If you keep poking, she’ll act distressed that you’re asking so many questions. When you eventually tell her you’re on your way, though, she has you swear to not ask any questions, as that makes the client angry.

Making the dropoff

Regina will send you coordinates to a parking lot in Little China to drop off the briefcase. The client will be waiting in his car with a henchman standing outside. Hand the shard to the henchman and he’ll test it by putting it in his head (pretty cool) and confirm its authenticity to the boss.

The client will drive away and you’ll get one final call from Regina.

Rewards and your bonus

As thanks, Regina drops a bonus for you at another location marked on your map. This consists of a Eurodollar bundle and two cool items, the CS-1TAIPAN silencer (which would have been handy on this quest) and the M-10AF LEXINGTON handgun, which you can equip the silencer to.

