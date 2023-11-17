Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete the Automatic Love quest

The Automatic Love quest is a main quest in Cyberpunk 2077 that sees you tracking down Evelyn Parker. Not sure how to complete it? This article will walk you through a complete guide. Spoilers below.

Cyberpunk 2077: Completing the Automatic Love quest

Automatic Love Cyberpunk 2077 Overview

The Automatic Love quest in Cyberpunk 2077 appears in act two of the game following The Information, which sees you doing a job for Dex and/or Evelyn Parker. It leads you down the quest line that sees you interacting with Judy Alvarez, and even romancing her later on if you’re a V with a feminine body and voice.

Automative Love Cyberpunk 2077: Finding and getting into Clouds

Talking to Judy Alvarez in Automatic Love. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

As you go to meet Evelyn, you have the additional optional objective to talk to Judy Alvarez, which we recommend taking. She won’t be happy with you based on the failed heist of the last quest, but if you press her enough about Evelyn’s whereabouts, she’ll reveal she doesn’t know where Evelyn is, which concerns her. Eventually, she gives you Evelyn’s cigarette case and tells you to find the Dollhouse named Clouds.

After this, head on over to Clouds to find Evelyn. It should be in Megabuilding H8 at Japantown Westbrook on the 12th floor. You’ll be greeted by a doorwoman who will ask you what you’re there for. If you ask about Evelyn, she’ll tell you she’s not available.

Checking in to Clouds in Automatic Love. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You need to jack into the terminal to find a match for you to progress. Unfortunately, you’re going to have to shell out 500 eddies to have a session with this doll to move on and meet Evelyn. You also have to temporarily check your weapons to proceed.

Talking to the Doll in Automatic Love: Cyberpunk 2077

V talks to the Doll in Automatic Love. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

From here, you’ll begin the romance session with whichever doll you selected. At any point, you can end the session by using the safeword you selected earlier.

From here, ask the doll about Evelyn Parker. First, they’ll be upset by this, but they’ll eventually crack and tell you there was an incident with a client. They then lead you to talk to another doll by the name of Tom who’s in the VIP area.

Finding Tom in Automatic Love: Cyberpunk 2077

Talking to Tom in the Automatic Love quest. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Note that if you walk into the VIP area without an access card, the Tyger Gang members, who own the dollhouse, will be frightened by your presence and attack. If you wait around long enough though, a gang member will head to the bathroom and you can take him out and take his card.

You can also sneak into a little cell if your Technical Ability is high enough and find some unique weapons, and follow it through to the backroom of the VIP area. If brute force is more your style, there’s also a door in the bathroom that with enough Body (nine, to be exact) you can break down to get into the VIP zone.

This begins the stealth portion of the mission.

Sneak around and take out guards as you please, and eventually make your way over to Tom’s booth. Alternatively, before you do this, you can sneak into Evelyn’s booth and find blood on the walls, which deepens the mystery. There’s also a hologram video of an intense scene where Evelyn has some sort of mental/cyber breakdown while with a client. Johnny suggests it might be Cyberpsychosis. You also get the idea that it might have been a remote hack from a netrunner.

When you finally find Tom, he reveals he also doesn’t know her whereabouts. Then he mentions that she was sent out of the city to Oslo for a new faceplate after an accident she had. Then he directs you to Woodman, the caretaker of the dollhouse, who knows what happened.

Finding Woodman in Automatic Love: Cyberpunk 2077

Woodman’s office is in the restricted part of the building, so you’re going to need to do a little more spywork to get to him if you don’t want to go in guns-blazing and attack everyone. To do this efficiently, you’re going to need to disable a few cameras.

This involves sneaking through a big open lounge area and potentially taking out a few guards. Before heading straight to Woodman’s office, explore around a bit. You’ll find a dressing room for the dolls. Inside one of the rooms is the Cocktail Stick, one of the best Katana’s in the game. It has a special property that makes dismembering opponents easier.

Confronting Woodman in Automatic Love: Cyberpunk 2077

Talking to Woodman in Automatic Love. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

After opening an automated sliding door, you’ll come face to face with Woodman, a bald man with a thick Australian accent. You’ll have to interrogate him a bit to get any information. Choose your words carefully, or you could end up in a fight with him. With a high enough Intelligence, you can trade info to teach him how to improve security. If you took the Corpo lifepath, you can let him know info about the Tyger Claws. If you’ve completed the Monster Hunt sidequest, you can mention what happened to Jotaro Shobo to intimidate him.

You can get access to the info you need without killing him if you don’t hit the above prerequisites, but you’ll have to tell him “you don’t understand what’s at stake,” then “let’s not make it harder than it has to be,” then “one way or another, I’ll find out.”

With this info he’ll tell you that Evelyn was let go because she stopped generating revenue and an outside netrunner busted her chip. He got an order from above to recycle her and sent her to a ripperdoc. He directs you to a ripperdoc named Fingers on Jig-Jig Street. This concludes the quest. If you have to kill Woodman, you can find this info on a computer.