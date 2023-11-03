Cyberpunk 2077: How to complete the addicted to Chaos quest in Phantom Liberty

Addicted to Chaos is a Cyberpunk 2077 side gig within a side gig that has no right to be as difficult to complete as it is, but alas, here we are.

This is a Phantom Liberty DLC job that has it all—unique prerequisites, decision-dependent availability, and a disgustingly overpowered shotgun as a reward. Read on to learn how to start and complete this Cyberpunk gig.

How to start Addicted to Chaos in Cyberpunk 2077

First things first—you need to have purchased and started the Phantom Liberty DLC, as this is a Dogtown gig. You will need to have also completed The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman, which is easily picked up by opening a message from Mr. Hands.

However, depending on what you did during The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman, you may not be able to start Addicted to Chaos.

Tip: Addicted to Chaos can only be started if you spared Rinder during The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman

Is it worth it to load an earlier save if you killed Rinder? Honestly, maybe. The Iconic Shotgun you receive as a reward for Addicted to Chaos is an absolute unit, and has arguably the single coolest unique feature out of any weapon in Cyberpunk.

(Jump to the bottom of this guide for specifics on that gun.)

Tip: If you spared Rinder, this job will automatically be started when you take Rinder’s dog-tag from him.

Anyway, if you spared Rinder during The Man Who Killed Jason Foreman, you might remember the potential Cyberpsycho mentioning a stash he can give you the coordinates for. That stash is very real and very worth checking out—and Addicted to Chaos is the job where you can finally, actually go pick it up.

How to complete Addicted to Chaos in Cyberpunk 2077

There are two ways this can go—the easy way, and the miserable way. If it ends up going the easy way, all you need to do is follow your job tracker to the garage door near Terra Cognita and enter the correct code when prompted, which is 1975. Inside the garage, you will find Rinder’s Stash, which contains the Iconic Power Shotgun Dezerter. If it goes the hard way…

Apparently, before patch 2.02, this job was always smooth sailing. I wouldn’t know, because I completed it after patch 2.02, and boy oh boy was it bugged.

This is one of those especially fun bugs that doesn’t have a clear cause, effect, or fix. When I made my way to the garage door, suddenly the job was marked as complete, and then a new job of the exact same name started moments later.

When I entered the code 1975 on the door, nothing happened. I did some research, and it turns out I’m far from alone. It isn’t clear at all what causes this bug, or what you can do to avoid it. If it strikes, it strikes. I was able to complete the job by using a Remote Deactivation on the garage door, which allowed me to bypass the need for a code.

Because of this, I was able to advance to the next step and loot the stash, but I still didn’t technically “fix” the bug—I just bypassed it.

Cyberpunk 2077: Addicted to Chaos job reward

Congratulations! You let a murderous psychopath walk free, and you (hopefully) avoided any bugs along the way. What’s next? A reward, of course.

When you complete Addicted to Chaos, you will find the Iconic Power Shotgun Dezerter, which has the following stats:

Two attack speed

642.69 damage

0.83 reload speed

12.00 effective range

2.83 weapon handling

+85 percent Headshot Damage Multiplier

+75 percent Armor Penetration

+20 percent Burn Chance

Explosive rounds

Sounds incredible, right? You don’t know the half of it. In addition to its regular stats, the Iconic Effect on this gun causes the following: “Killing an enemy with this weapon engulfs you in flames, grants a movement speed boost, and increases your Mitigation chance.”

Yes, you catch on fire when you kill enemies with Dezerter. Yes, the flames damage you. Cyberpunk really out-Cyberpunk’ed itself with this one.