Cyberpunk 2077: Best Rebecca Shotgun build

Rebecca Shotgun is a popular character from the affiliated Cyberpunk 2077 anime, Edgerunners. Known for being unhinged and loving her guns., and with Rebecca’s gun from the anime showing up in-game, why not create a build to replicate the fighting style of this notorious character?

This article will walk you through our Rebecca Hhotgun build, so you can recreate some of her chaotic fury.

Cyberpunk: Rebecca Shotgun build tips

Attributes

The Cyberpunk 2077 Rebecca Shotgun build is all about guns, guns, and more guns. Rebecca familiarizes herself with all sorts of firearms, so you’re going to make Body and Reflexes your two most important attributes. Body will help you make use of Rebecca’s favorite, shotguns, and reflexes will improve your proficiency with assault rifles and submachine guns. These attributes will also keep you fast, enable you to dodge bullets, and allow you to take a lot of damage before you go down.

You’ll want to make your secondary attribute Technical Ability, because Rebecca loves explosives as well. Though this isn’t a very tech-heavy build, the use of the Kerenzikov is key.

After this, put some points into cool to gain the benefits of critical hits. Don’t worry about stealth perks though, this build isn’t about subtlety.

You really won’t have much use for Intelligence.

Perks:

Right away, grab yourself the Die! Die! Die! perk from the Body tree, and when you get to Reflexes level nine, grab the Ready, Rested, and Reloaded perk. These will reduce your recoil rate with shotguns and submachine guns respectively. This can be leveled up with the legendary perk Submachine Fun, which virtually turns you into an action hero, letting you swap submachine guns faster and reload them automatically as you swap them.

In the Body tree, follow this with Spontaneous Obliteration, which will allow you to explode an opponent instantly every once in a while. Then add Sharpshooter to open up the crucial Gundancer perk for this build. This will allow you to aim without reducing movement speed, key to Rebecca’s high energy. Next, add the Air Kerenzikov ability, which keeps you extended in the air the duration of a Kerenzikov’s duration, allowing you to rain down death from above in a way that would make Rebecca proud. The Air Kerenzikov is also key to the Bullet-Time Ninja build.

In the Tech Skills perk branch, grab yourself the Glutton for War perk. This will allow you to recharge your explosives quickly. Follow this perk tree to grab Demolition Surplus and Flash Sale when you can.

Grabbing the basic cool perk Focus will increase your headshot damage as well.

Rebecca’s Shotgun, Guts. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Weapons:

Weapons are central to this build, so build a nice big arsenal. As stated earlier, Rebecca loves gun-based destruction, so we’ve designed this build to allow you to help you use as many guns to the best of your ability as possible.

Obviously, Rebecca’s Shotgun, Guts, is key. This gun is available once you hit act two of the game. Though it has a slow reload time, this gun tears through armor and puts out a high amount of damage that can take out foes quickly, especially when aimed at an opponent’s head.

Pair this up with your favorite Assault Rifle and Submachine gun to help you out at a distance. We recommend going with the Carmen as far as assault rifles go because it gets bonuses from dashing around frantically in the air, key to Rebecca’s character and play style. For submachine guns, the M221 Saratoga seems fit for Rebecca’s personality, with thermal damage that sends enemies up in flames.

Cyberware:

This isn’t a very Cyber-heavy build, but the Kerenzikov is key to this play style. You should also try to grab the Maneuvering System, which gives you another time-slow option and helps you dodge in the air.

The Cyberpunk 2077 Best Rebecca Shotgun build

Attributes:

Body Reflex Intelligence Tech Cool 7 4 3 5 3 Starting attributes.

You’ll start out mainly focusing on Body, Reflexes, and Technical Ability in that order. After you’ve maxed those out, start putting some into Cool. Intelligence isn’t really needed.

Perks:

Die! Die! Die!, Submachine Fun, Gundancer, Air Kerenzikov, Demolition Surplus, Spontaneous Obliteration.

Weapons:

Guts, Carmen, M221 Saratoga. When you unlock Submachine Fun, go with two submachine guns.

Cyberware:

Kerenzikov. Maneuvering System.

