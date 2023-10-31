Cyberpunk 2077: Best cars and vehicles

Night City is a huge and sprawling place in Cyberpunk 2077, so you’ll need the best of the best when it comes to transportation. If you’re looking for style, speed, and functionality, then the picks on our list for the best vehicles in Cyberpunk 2077 should have you covered.

The top 5 best cars/hybrids in Cyberpunk 2077, ranked

5) Mizutani Shion Coyote

A sick design. Image via CD Projekt Red

The Mizutani Shion Coyote is the second fastest Cyberpunk 2077 car available for purchase, and with a top speed of 199 MPH, it is also one of the best. This car is really up there competing with the top makes, as even the database describes it as “cutting through harsh terrain like a laser knife through butter.”

If you truly want to experience The Badlands, this is the ideal vehicle to get your hands on, as this car was practically made for being driven in rough desert terrain. Furthermore, even though the Coyote is extremely fast, it is also surprisingly easy to handle, something that can’t be said for the majority of the fast cars in the game.

Although the Coyote is best suited for off-road driving, it is still enjoyable to drive in the city. It has nimble handling and good acceleration, making it a quick way to get around Night City. The good thing about this car is that it will be available once you reach a street cred of 20, but will set you back 77,000 Eurodollars.

4) Porsche 911 II (930) Turbo

The only real car in the game. Image via CD Projekt Red

Johnny Silverhand, played by Keanu Reeves, is a complex and well-developed character who is both charming and infuriating. Luckily, having him in your life is not all bad, as you get a few of his prized possessions throughout various missions, such as his iconic gun, jacket, and glasses. However, his car, the Porsche 911 II (930) Turbo, is the best reward of all.

The Porsche 911 II (930), which was manufactured by Porsche in the 1970s, was Johnny Silverhand’s prized possession before his death. This car is stylish, with a JDM look that stands out. The chrome finish adds to the shine and reflects light beautifully. The Porsche’s performance is okay, but you can’t really complain as this is a free car. Well, kind of.

Acquiring this altered version of a classic car is quite challenging because it is linked to a morally questionable decision in the game. Regardless, driving the Porsche makes you feel amazing and certainly lives up to Silverhand’s legacy.

3) The Thorton Mackinaw Beast

A true beast. Image via CD Projekt Red

With its sturdy armor and suspension, driving over the otherwise horrid terrain of The Badlands has never been easier, showing players why The Beast truly deserves its name; the vehicle is a powerhouse and one of the best cars Cyberpunk 2077 has to offer.

Another hidden surprise under the hood is its speed. The Beast can go up to 164 miles per hour, and while that is certainly not the fastest in the land, it is a great deal with all the other amazing things it has going for it.

You will also get this truck for free as part of the “The Beast in Me” quest line, in which you and Claire team up to race on the streets.

2) Quadra Type-66 Cthulhu

Fitting to be a speed demon. Image via CD Projekt Red

The Cthulhu is the epitome of a beast in Cyberpunk 2077. It is a muscle car that is not only fast and powerful but is also stunningly beautiful. Unlike most muscle cars, the Cthulhu handles well both on and off-road, despite its powerful engine.

The database for this car states that it will become “a real horror” once you put some hard work into maintaining it, which is further supported by its Lovecraftian name, Cthulhu. Another interesting fact is that the file name of this car is “Dominic Truck,” which is a reference to Dominic Toretto, a character in the Fast and Furious film series.

The car will be available for use after the completion of the quest “The Beast In Me.” If Sampson survives at the end you will get the car for free, but if he dies, you have to buy it for 76,000 Eurodollars while possessing a street cred of 50.

1) Rayfield Caliburn

Effortlessly suave. Image via CD Projekt Red

The Rayfield Caliburn is the best car in Cyberpunk 2077, with a crystal dome viewscreen, all-wheel drive, and a top speed of over 200 MPH.

It is the undisputed champion of the game’s car lineup. To be considered for the sale of this top-of-the-line vehicle, V must have a street cred balance of 40 and up to 127,000 Eurodollars. Dino Dinovic will not even send V an offer until these requirements are met. Alternatively, after completing the mission “Ghost Town,” V can return to the mineshaft where they fought Nash and obtain one for free, courtesy of Murk Man.

If you are unaware, Murk Man is an orphan who turned into a vigilante and dedicated himself to fighting ‘darkness’ within Night City. Does this sound like the plot of a beloved comic book superhero you know? Yes, Murk Man is essentially Cyberpunk’s version of Batman, which means you are basically driving the Batmobile. Doesn’t get any more rad than that.

The top 5 best bikes in Cyberpunk 2077, ranked

5) Brennan Apollo

Surprisingly resourceful. Image via CD Projekt Red

If you’re going for cute over intimidating, this bike certainly does the job. This bike is not particularly fast, but it has good acceleration and a small turning radius, making it ideal for navigating tight alleys.

While some may not appreciate its basic styling, and there are undoubtedly better bikes overall, the Apollo is a great choice for those looking for a nimble bike to zoom around Night City. You can buy the Brennan Apollo from Sebastian Ibarra for 30,000 Eurodollars once you have a street cred of 30.

4) Arch Nazaré Itsumade

Can this bike be real, please? Image via CD Projekt Red

The Itsumade is a common sight on the streets, as it is the preferred mode of transportation for members of the Tyger Claw gang. You can acquire this sleek and shiny motorbike for free by defeating gang members, or you can earn it as a reward for completing the Highwayman quest.

This Arch model has the same top speed of 178 MPH as the Nazaré, but its looks and design make it stand out from the base version and earn it a place on this list.

3) Brennan Apollo Scorpion

New and improved. Image via CD Projekt Red

The Brennan Apollo Scorpion is an improved version of the base model, and a more luxurious version of the Brennan Apollo Off-Road motorcycle in Cyberpunk 2077, with the same specifications and stats as the latter. The single-seat Scorpion has a functional style and can reach a top speed of 138 MPH by generating 94 horsepower.

The Scorpion, like other Brennan Apollo models, has a top speed comparable to its competitors. However, because it has been deliberately stripped of unnecessary luggage and weight, it is able to accelerate faster. Players can obtain the Scorpion as a reward for completing the Life During Wartime mission.

2) Jackie’s Arch

An unfortunate tale behind a beautiful bike. Image via CD Projekt Red

Even though the bike’s stats are nothing to write home about, what makes this Arch so special is the story behind it and the connection it has to the beloved character Jackie.

That being said, Jackie’s Arch has a powerful engine with 170 horsepower that can go up to 178 miles per hour. It is a fast motorcycle if you take into consideration that you get it for free. This motorcycle also happens to be rear-wheel drive, which means you can do wheelies and other cool tricks while cruising around Night City.

Depending on the player’s choices in the Cyberpunk 2077 mission “The Heist,” Jackie’s Arch motorcycle can be acquired in one of two ways. If Jackie’s body is returned to his family or left in the car, his mother will give V the keys after completing the mission Heroes. If Jackie’s body is given to Viktor Vektor, V will receive the Arch at the end of an alternate playthrough of Heroes.

1) Yaiba Kusanagi Mizuchi Tyger Claw Custom

The best of the best. Image via CD Projekt Red

Claiming our No. 1 spot, we have the Yaiba Kusanagi Mizuchi Tyger Claw Custom. Interestingly enough, the name of the bike is an anime reference to Ghost In The Shell’s protagonist, Major Motoko Kusanagi. The Tyger Claw Custom happens to be the fastest motorcycle in the whole game, going up to speeds of 189 miles per hour, which also makes it the fifth fastest vehicle in general.

This motorcycle is so fast that it can outrun practically any car chasing you, leaving you with a massive lead. However, it is advisable to get an implant that boosts your reflexes while riding it, so that you don’t end up crashing into a wall at high speeds. The Tyger Claw Custom has a powerful 180-horsepower engine and can reach a top speed of 189 mph. However, it is important to be careful when doing wheelies with this motorcycle, as this is the most common cause of death when riding it.

The Kusanagi Mizuchi is not for sale in Cyberpunk 2077, so those who want to ride it around Night City will have to steal it. One place to look is Deravaja Dojo, where the bike often spawns.