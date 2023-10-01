Cyberpunk 2077: Best build for beginners

Right from the beginning of Cyberpunk 2077, you can customize your character to your specifications with attributes and perks. You can also optimize your play style by nabbing the right early-weapon games. With so many options to choose from, it can be hard to know what build to start your journey across Night City.

Why each character aspect matters

Attribute Points

Attributes are the building block of the best Cyberpunk 2077 build for beginners. You’ll want to focus on pumping up your Body, Reflexes, and Tech Ability stats as high as you can on your first playthrough.

Body is key for new players because it works both as a sort of strength and constitution stat. With a high Body stat, you can eat a lot of damage before going down.

Reflexes will keep you nimble and make you very proficient with Handguns. Your Technical Ability stat will also help you access many of the game’s weapons and explosives.

Handguns come in handy. Image via CD Projekt Red

Intelligence and Cool are very useful stats and are key to some builds, but we consider those builds more suited to an advanced player.

Perks

Attributes are important but they’re just your foundational building blocks. To fine-tune your play style, you’re going to need to optimize your Perks.

First, unlock the Finisher: Savage Sling perk. This gives you a finisher to use with blunt weapons that also restores 20 percent of your health. Keeping your health high is important—especially for new players.

Next, build up your Athletics skill tree (the body-based skill tree) to keep you in high health and maneuverability. The Tenacious V perk is a great one for newer players because it means getting hit by a weapon doesn’t stop your regeneration.

Finally, throw some attention to the Handguns skill tree (dependent on Reflexes). In particular, you’re going to want the Desperado perk, which increases your damage output when you’re using handguns.

Mods and Weapons

We recommend going with the almost-overpowered Gorilla Arms as a Cyberware mod. These drastically increase your damage in melee combat and pair well with a high body stat and Savage Sling finisher.

Get your hands on Sasquatch’s Hammer as early as you can too. This is a punishing melee weapon that will fit in perfectly with the build you’ve curated. You really can’t go wrong with guns with this baseline support, but a handgun like the Lizzie will suit you well.

Related Best Cyberware in Cyberpunk 2077

Our best Cyberpunk 2077 build for beginners

Where should you start? Image via CD Projekt Red

Attributes:

Body: Six

Six Reflexes: Six

Six Tech: Four

Four Intel: Three

Three Cool: Three

Perks: Finisher: Savage Sling, Tenacious V, Desperado

Cybermod: Gorilla Arms

Weapons: Sasquatch’s Hammer, Lizzie

About the author