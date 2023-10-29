Cyberpunk 2077: All Johnny Silverhand item locations

No matter how you play through Cyberpunk 2077, Johnny Silverhand will be alongside you all the way to the very end. Whether you become friends with him or hate his guts, some of his old items are accessible through missions or secrets in Night City.

Here are all the locations of Johnny Silverhand’s items in Cyberpunk 2077, from which missions to complete to how to acquire them.

How to get Johnny Silverhand’s clothing items in Cyberpunk 2077

Thankfully, for those seeking to collect all of Johnny’s items, there’s one that players can get just by completing the story. Others require only one side quest, but players will receive them instantly in their inventory as soon as they complete them. Let’s quickly go over those, as these are mainly cosmetic items.

Johnny Silverhand’s Tank Top location

This one is the only item that is a story quest reward in Cyberpunk 2077, given to the player after the job Search and Destroy.

This is the heart-to-heart that Johnny has with V in an apartment in Pacifica, and no matter what dialogue you choose, the tank top will appear in your inventory.

Johnny Silverhand’s aviators location

As for the glasses that Silverhand sported ever since Keanu Reeves was first revealed as the actor who played Keanu, this one requires the player to start the questline around Johnny’s past: Chippin’ In.

Just follow the quest until its end, and just like the tank top above, you’ll receive it in your inventory when the job is done.

Johnny’s aviators in Cyberpunk 2077. | Image via Dot Esports

Johnny Silverhand’s Samurai jacket

While not the original jacket from Johnny Silverhand’s back, this replica jacket is another quest reward item from the Chippin’ In side job.

As opposed to getting this at the end of the job, Rogue will give this to you just before you drive with her, right out the trunk of her car. While the tank top and glasses were gifts from Johnny after a job ended, this item is a gift from Rogue that you can equip in the middle of the job.

Johnny Silverhand’s pants and boots

The last two Silverhand cosmetic items require players to complete two different gigs, which are unique sidequests that players can only unlock after developing their Street Cred.

For the pants, do the Psycho Fan gig from Heywood. To get the pants, enter the building via the rooftop and go to the downstairs bedroom before heading upstairs. Just by the bed will be some luggage, which will contain Johnny’s pants.

As for the boots, you have to start the Family Heirloom gig in Charter Hill. Thankfully, unlike the pants, you get the boots from the same locker as the shard you need to complete the gig.

How to get Johnny Silverhand’s weapon and vehicle in Cyberpunk 2077

It’s nice to look like Silverhand, but shooting up enemies and driving through Night City like Silverhand is a completely different story. Including his staple pistol that you use in his flashback scene and his one-of-a-kind car from way before 2077, these items stand out as flashy and a little tougher to get than his clothes.

Johnny Silverhand’s Malorian Arms 3516 pistol

One of the coolest-looking and hardest-hitting pistols in the game, to get the Malorian Arms 3516, players need to complete the Chippin’ In sidequest.

The Malorian Arms 3516 pistol in Cyberpunk 2077. | Image by Dot Esports

In the section where you get onto the Ebunike and fight Grayson, defeating him will reward you with the pistol.

Johnny Silverhand’s Porsche 911 II (930) Turbo

Silverhand’s old car is the one item out of this entire list that requires an avid decision to be made, outside of getting his pants in an earlier gig by exploring one area of a house first. In that same moment where you get Johnny’s pistol, if you want his car, make sure not to kill Grayson. Keeping him alive will start some dialogue that will lead him to mention other items of Johnny’s that he still has access to.

The Porsche 911 II (930) Turbo in the Call Vehicle screen. | Image by Dot Esports

After dropping the keys to a shipping container to you, finding the car will become part of the sidequest. Opening the container will reveal the Porsche 911 II (930) Turbo, Johnny’s old car. It has one of the fastest acceleration rates out of all cars in Cyberpunk 2077 and feels like an antique in a world set in the future.

With all of these items collected, you can finally get the “Breathtaking” achievement done.

