Can you romance multiple characters in Cyberpunk 2077?

Any game that allows players to make as many important decisions as Cyberpunk 2077 is bound to incite some degree of decision paralysis. It’s only natural one of the concerns people face is the concern of whether deciding to intimate with a character now will prevent you from doing so with a different character later on.

At face value it sounds scummy to wonder whether you’re able to romance multiple characters at the same time, but hey—this is Cyberpunk, after all. Moral decay is a main theme of the game, right?

Cyberpunk 2077: The rules of romance, explained

First and foremost, let’s tackle the big question. You can romance multiple characters at the same time in Cyberpunk, and there are no consequences for doing so.

In fact, there is no mention of it happening. This is actually pretty refreshing, I think. Personally, I find it annoying when characters somehow magically know about what happened between the player and another character they have no connection with.

If you choose to romance multiple characters, you can fully pursue and invest in both relationships at the same time. The only time you will be forced to choose one partner is for a specific sequence towards the end—if you have multiple partners going into that sequence, you can select which one you would like to call.

Actually, I was thinking of building a fort. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can also enlist the services of Joytoys without affecting current romances or limiting future options.

Because it is never addressed if you’re romancing multiple people—it is up to the player to roleplay or not roleplay the situation however they wish. No character ever says they are monogamous or asks V to refrain from others, so if you want to decide V and your partner are both polyamorous, nothing will contradict that idea. On the flip side, if you want to imagine V really is just a scumbug who is fooling around and two-timing, nothing will contradict that either.

What are the limitations on romances in Cyberpunk 2077?

Just like in the real world, it only matters what you look like—not what you do. Every character that can be romanced has specific gender orientations that will enable or disable romance. Of the four main romance options, these limitations are:

Judy—V must have a feminine voice and body type

Panam—V must have a masculine body type

River—V must have a feminine body type

Kerry—V must have a masculine voice and body type

Because of these characters’ sexual preferences, you will only be able to date Judy and River at the same time, or Kerry and Panam at the same time—but this is because of orientations, not because of quantity limits.

Can’t forget about Angel and Skye! Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Any one-off hookup option (Meredith Stout, Joytoys) is available no matter what V looks like, and will not affect long term romances in any way.

