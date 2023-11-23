Best Cyberpunk 2077 Black Friday sales

Cyberpunk 2077 had a major update this year with The Phantom Liberty DLC and if you’re yet to buy the game, Black Friday provides a great opportunity to do so at a discount.

There are several great deals to be had on Cyberpunk 2077 on various platforms, both with and without the additional DLC, and we’ve got you covered with the best Black Friday Cyberpunk 2077 deals available right now.

Best Black Friday Cyberpunk 2077 deals

Time to jump in. Image via CD Projekt Red

To make it easier for you to locate the best Cyberpunk 2077 deal for you, we’ve broken them up into US and UK regions.

Best Black Friday Cyberpunk 2077 deals (US)

In the US, there aren’t any bundles that include consoles along with Cyberpunk 2077, but there are some huge discounts available for the game itself.

Best Black Friday Cyberpunk 2077 deals (UK)

The UK currently doesn’t have any console bundles that include Cyberpunk 2077 but there are massive discounts if you’re looking to pick up the game.