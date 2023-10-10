All Relic Point locations in Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty

The Relic tree in Phantom Liberty allows Cyberpunk 2077 players to open up entirely new build options or to enhance existing builds in unique and exciting ways, provided they spend Relic Points to progress in the tree.

Relic perks may be found in the same menu as others, but you’ll need to progress through the tree in a totally unique way. While other trees have perks that are unlocked with Perk Points gained upon leveling up, the Relic Tree has perks that can only be purchased with Relic Points—which are not earned but rather found.

This guide will walk you through where to find each Relic Point in Phantom Liberty.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty: All Relic Point map locations

There are 15 Relic Points that can be earned in Phantom Liberty, but only nine of those are actually found at Relic Point terminals in Dogtown. When players first enter Dogtown, Songbird gives V three Relic Points. On the eighth mission of the DLC, Birds With Broken Wings, she gives you three more.

As such, six Relic Points are earned automatically by playing through Phantom Liberty—the other nine Relic Points can be acquired at any time after starting Phantom Liberty by exploring Dogtown.

There is no particular order you must find these Relic Points, so we have organized them in a way that allows you to find them all efficiently if you follow this guide in order. If you’ve already found a couple on your own, no worries—just skip over any you’ve already found.

Relic Point one—Under the safehouse

You won’t be able to freely explore Dogtown until you’ve slept in the safehouse with the president, so this one makes sense to get first. It is directly under the safehouse and should show up on your map and minimap as soon as you leave the building.

From the front of the safehouse, turn left and head off the road down a short hill that leads to a sort of underpass in front of the building. You’ll find the terminal for the first Relic Point there.

Outside of the safehouse. Screenshot by Dot Esports There she blows. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Just outside of the safehouse

Beneath the highway

Relic Point is in the back corner

Relic Point two—Crime zone tunnel near the safehouse

Head directly northwest of where you found the first Relic Point outside the safehouse. After a short walk, you’ll see a Crime Icon (three green skulls). This crime scene leads into a tunnel that opens up into a sort of weapon storage room with a boss. Inside this room, the second Relic Point terminal is locked behind a door that requires 11 Tech Ability to open.

If you don’t have 11 Tech Ability, don’t worry. In this same room, look down and you’ll notice there is a crawl space under the grated floor. This crawl space can be entered via a hatch in the back of the room. Once in the crawl space, a ladder leads up to the Relic Point room, allowing you to bypass the door.

Start at this Crime Zone. Screenshot by Dot Esports Fight through the tunnel. Screenshot by Dot Esports and find the Relic Point. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Crime Zone (green skull icon) west of the safehouse

Fight through the tunnel

Relic Point is behind the 11 Tech Ability door (can also be reached via a grate on the floor).

Relic Point three—Highway underpass

This one is nice and simple. On the southeast corner of Dogtown, there is a huge highway running up the stadium. About a quarter of the way up the highway, there is a circular overpass. Go under this circular canopy, and find the third Relic Point terminal on the right.

Go to the highway underpass. Screenshot by Dot Esports The Relic Point is on the right. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Halfway up the long highway east of Dogtown

Under a circular overpass

Relic Point is on the right

Relic Point four—Highway spa crime zone

Continue up that same highway where you found the previous Relic Point. Towards the northeast end of the highway, you’ll find a fast travel point at a spa and a green skull Crime Icon just north of that. This Crime Icon leads you into a small room.

Defeat the enemies in the room, and head up the staircase, which leads to a large open indoor area. the fourth Relic Point is inside this large room on the left. You’ll see the Relic Point icon appear on your mini-map as soon as you’re inside, so locating it should be easy.

Crime Zone on the long highway. Screenshot by Dot Esports Into the abandoned spa. Screenshot by Dot Esports and into the large open room. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Northeast end of the long highway

Spa Crime Zone (green skull icon)

Relic Point is in the large open room

Relic Point five—Collapsed building above Capitan Caliente

This one is very hard to stumble upon, but super easy to find once you know where to look. Directly above Capitan Caliente is a green, mostly collapsed building. The fifth Relic Point is at the top of this building.

Another easy way to find the correct building is to stand at the Southwest face of the pyramid casino building and face south. You’ll see the green building that must be climbed across a bridge.

Climbing the building is simple; there are multiple different fire escape and scaffolding paths that can be used.

South of the pyramid. Screenshot by Dot Esports Climb the collapsed building. Screenshot by Dot Esports And find the Relic Point. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Above Capitan Caliente (South of the pyramid)

climb the green collapsed building

Relic Point is at the top of the building

Relic Point six—Pyramid construction site

Go to the northwest side of the Pyramid beneath the stadium. From here, face west and you’ll see a bridge that leads to a sort of construction site nestled up against a factory.

In this construction site, there is a staircase that leads to the sixth Relic Point terminal. Go up the stairs, and the Relic Point’s exact location will now appear on your minimap, which is just slightly north of the top of the staircase against a wall.

The Relic Point is here. Screenshot by Dot Esports Into the construction site. Screenshot by Dot Esports And up the stairs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

West of the pyramid beneath the stadium

In a construction site

Relic Point is up the stairs on the right

Relic Point seven—Stadium car vendor

Pop over to the stadium where you first entered Dogtown at the start of Phantom Liberty. Follow the circular vendor area with all the shops until you arrive at the northwest corner of the stadium.

Just past the car vendor at this northwest stadium corner, you’ll see a wide cement staircase. Go up the stairs, and there will be one more small set of stairs. The seventh Relic Point location is at the top of these stairs under some stadium scaffolding.

Find the Relic Point here. Screenshot by Dot Esports Just past the car vendor. Screenshot by Dot Esports And up the stairs. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Northwest portion of the stadium

Past the car vendor

Relic Point is at the top of the cement steps

Relic Point eight—Terra Cognita crime zone

Go to the southern end of the long highway east of Dogtown. At this end, you’ll find a desert-like outdoor area and a fast travel point called Terra Cognita. Continue into Terra Cognita, and a green skull Crime Icon will appear.

Fight through the crime scene and you’ll come into an abandoned shopping mall. On the left side, there is an escalator. Go up this escalator, and you’ll see another smaller escalator on the right. The eighth Relic Point is at the top of this escalator.

The Relic Point is at this Crime Icon. Screenshot by Dot Esports Go inside the mall. Screenshot by Dot Esports And up the escalator. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Terra Cognita (southwest end of the long highway)

Abandoned mall Crime Zone (green skull icon)

Relic Point is up the escalator on the left

Relic Point nine—Parking garage near the highway

Between the safehouse and the long highway on the east end of Dogtown, you’ll find a cement building that looks to be a former parking garage.

There is a big yellow staircase outside of this cement building, and the ninth Relic Point location is at the top of this against the wall.

Find the Relic Point here. Screenshot by Dot Esports Interesting spot for graffiti. Screenshot by Dot Esports Found it! Screenshot by Dot Esports

Between the safehouse and the highway

In an abandoned parking garage

Relic Point is at the top of the yellow stairs to floor two

Relic Points 10 to 15—Earned by progressing Phantom Liberty

Now you’ve found all nine of the Relic Points hidden throughout Dogtown in Phantom Liberty, the rest of the job is in Songbird’s hands.

She gave you three Relic Points at the start of Phantom Liberty, and she will give you three more Relic Points during the mission Birds With Broken Wings. This is the eighth mission of the DLC, and it is not optional or decision-dependent—so long as you’re playing Phantom Liberty, you will reach this mission and receive the last three Relic Points.

