The bread and butter of Netrunners.

Cyberdecks are one of the main tools Netrunners can use to get stronger in Cyberpunk 2077. They feature highly customised buffs that enhance your experience based on your playstyle.

We recommend getting a nice one if you have eddies to spare because they grant you strong buffs for low effort. This upgrade tech is equipped to your head, as it’s put your Operating System. Similarly to gear, Cyberdecks are split into a variety of rarity categories from Common to Legendary. The rarity determines the number of slots available for mods. There are six Legendary Cyberdecks, and there 16 more from other rarities.

Cyberdecks are scattered all over the areas in Cyberpunk 2077.

All Cyberdecks in Cyberpunk 2077 and how to get them

You can upgrade and mod Cyberdecks. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here is the list of all 20 Cyberdecks you can get in Cyberpunk 2077 after the 2.0 update and Phantom Liberty‘s release in September, as well as their mean of obtention.

Common Cyberdecks

MILITECH PARALINE

You get this Cyberdeck as you begin your journey in Cyberpunk 2077.

FUYUTSUKI ELECTRONICS MK.1

You can buy it from the Ripperdoc at Japantown, Westbrook or at Kraver’s Clinic in Charter Hill, Westbrook. It’ll cost you 5,000 eddies.

Uncommon Cyberdecks

BIODYNE MK.1

It costs 7,500 eddies at Kraver’s Clinic in Charter Hill, Westbrook and Octavio’s Clinic at Arroyo, Santo Domingo.

BIOTECH Σ MK.1 Increases RAM recovery rate.



It costs 6,000 eddies at Finger’s M.D. at Japantown, Westbrook.

SEACHO ELECTRONICS MK.1 Cost of stealth quickhacks reduced by one.



You can purchase it for 7,500 eddies to Kraviz’s Clinic at Charter Hill, Westbrook.

ETRATRONIC MK.1 Quickhacks damage increase.



It costs 7,500 eddies to Finger’s M.D. at Japantown, Westbrook.

Rare Cyberdecks

BIODYNE MK.2 Increases RAM recovery rate by three units per 60 seconds.



You can buy it for 15,000 eddies from Cassius in Northside.

BIOTECH Σ MK.2 Increases RAM recovery rate by nine units per 60 seconds. Quickhacks deal 10 percent more damage.



It’s sold by Finger’s M.D. at Japantown, Westbrook and Dr. Chrome in Watson for 10,000 eddies.

SEACHO ELECTRONICS MK.2 Cost of stealth quickhacks is reduced by one. Upload time is reduced by 25 percent.



It costs 10,000 eddies to the Ripperdoc in West Wind Estate, Pacifica.

STEPHENSON TECH MK.2 Duration of combat quickhacks increased by 30 percent. All quickhacks have cooldown reduced by 30 percent.



This one also costs 10,000 eddies at the Ripperdoc in Japantown, Westbrook and Dr. Chrome in Watson.

TETRATRONIC MK.2 Quickhacks deal 20 percent more damage. Cost of ultimate quickhacks is reduced by one.



You can buy this one for 15,000 eddies to Dr. Chrome in Watson.

Epic Cyberdecks

ARASAKA MK.3 Cost of stealth quickhacks is reduced by one. Combat quickhacks have a 30 percent increased duration. Quickhacking a pinged enemy refreshes Ping duration.



This Cyberdeck is perfect for Netrunners with stealth specialty. It’s bought for 16,000 eddies in Downtown, City Center.

BIOTECH Σ MK.3 Increases RAM recovery rate by nine units per 60 seconds. Quickhacks deal 20 percent more damage.



This one also costs 16,000 eddies and can be bought to a Ripperdoc at Japantown, Westbrook.

RAVEN MICROCYBER MK.3 Increases RAM recovery rate by thrree units per 60 seconds. Enemy netrunners need 50 percent more time to hack you. Quickhack spread distance increased by 40 percent.



This one is more expensive. It’s sold by a Ripperdoc at Heywood, Wellsprings for 25,000 eddies.

STEPHENSON TECH MK.3 Duration of combat +40 percent. All quickhacks have cooldown reduced by 45 percent.



It also costs 25,000 eddies and you can get it from Viktor’s Clinic at Little China, Watson.

TETRATRONIC MK.3 Quickhacks deal 30 percent more damage. Cost of ultimate quickhacks is reduced by two.



The last Rare Cyberdeck is bought for 16,000 eddies at a Ripperdoc from Pacifica, West Wind Estate.

Legendary Cyberdecks

Nina Kravitz sells you the best Cyberdeck. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Those are the best Cyberdecks. They include six mod slots and up to 10 points of RAM.

ARASAKA MK.4 Cost of stealth quickhacks is reduced by two. Combat quickhacks have a 40 percent increased duration. Quickhacking a pinged enemy refreshes Ping duration.



It’s one of the easiest Legendary Cyberdecks to get, for 28,000 eddies, Downtown. But you need a Street Cred of at least 30 to equip it, which is a long grind.

FUYUTSUKI TINKERER MK.3 Increases RAM recovery rate by nine units per 60 seconds. Quickhack spread distance increased by 40 percent. Combat quickhacks have a 50 percent increased duration.



It’s among the most expensive Cyberdecks in the game. It costs 35,000 eddies at the Ripperdoc from West Wind Estate, Pacifica.

NETWATCH NETDRIVER MK.5 Increases RAM recovery rate by nine units per 60 seconds. Quickhack spread distance increased by 60 percent. Combat quickhacks can be uploaded on three targets within a six-meter radius. Quickhacks deal 30 percent more damage.



This one also costs 35,000 and is bought at the Ripperdoc from Heywood, Wellsprings.

RAVEN MICROCYBER MK.4 Increases RAM recovery rate by six units per 60 seconds. Enemy netrunners need double time to hack you. Quickhack spread distance increased by 60 percent.



This Cyberdeck has a better price value. It’s bought for 28,000 eddies to Dr. Chrome in Watson. It can be equipped with only 14 in Street Cred, which makes it pretty accessible.

STEPHENSON TECH MK.4 Duration of combat quickhacks +50 percent. All quickhacks have cooldown reduced by 45 percent. Upload time is reduced by 25 percent.



This one is also bought for 28,000 eddies from a Ripperdoc, but in West Wind Estate, Pacifica. It’s very useful for stealth runs.

TETRATRONIC RIPPLER MK.4 Ultimate quickhacks can spread once. Cost of ultimate quickhacks is reduced by three. Upload time is reduced by 75 percent. All quickhacks have cooldown reduced by 45 percent.



This is the last expensive Cyberdeck. It’s sold in Kraviz’s Clinic at Charter Hill, Westbrook, for 35,000 eddies and it’s well worth a buy. Its stats are outstanding, like no other.