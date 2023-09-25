All current Cyberpunk 2077 Twitch drops and how to earn them

CD Projekt and Cyberpunk 2077 are gearing up for the game’s first major expansion launch, Phantom Liberty, and both expectations and excitement are arguably as high as they’ve ever been. Needless to say, the game should do well on Twitch, and like with any major launch, there’s a drop campaign to reward viewers.

While most drop campaigns in the past have exclusively rewarded viewers just for watching, the campaign for Cyberpunk 2077 is unique in that it rewards viewers for supporting the participating channels too, other than with just their viewership. For those who support their favorite streamers, the rewards are even greater.

All Cyberpunk 2077 Twitch drops for Phantom Liberty and how to earn them

There are five Twitch drops to be earned from the Phantom Liberty launch campaign for Cyberpunk 2077. The three cosmetic items can be earned by watching any Cyberpunk 2077 content on Twitch, while the fourth “custom drop” cosmetic item is earned by watching one of the select channels participating in the “custom drop campaign.”

NUS Infiltrator Pants: Watch one hour of eligible Cyberpunk 2077 content between 6am CT on Sept. 25 and 4:59pm CT on Oct. 2.

Watch one hour of eligible Cyberpunk 2077 content between 6am CT on Sept. 25 and 4:59pm CT on Oct. 2. NUS Infiltrator Boots: Watch one hour of eligible Cyberpunk 2077 content between 5pm CT on Oct. 2 and 4:59pm CT on Oct. 12.

Watch one hour of eligible Cyberpunk 2077 content between 5pm CT on Oct. 2 and 4:59pm CT on Oct. 12. NUS Infiltrator Jacket: Watch one hour of eligible Cyberpunk 2077 content between 5pm CT on Oct. 12 and 4:59pm CT on Oct. 21.

Watch one hour of eligible Cyberpunk 2077 content between 5pm CT on Oct. 12 and 4:59pm CT on Oct. 21. NUS Infiltrator Headgear (custom drop): Watch one hour of Cyberpunk 2077 content from one of the eligible channels between 6am CT on Sept. 25 and 4:59pm CT on Oct. 21. The eligible channels are: Alanzoka, AVAMind, CohhCarnage, CyborgAngel, ELoTRiX, HasanAbi, JesseCox, k4sen, Lirik, OLDboiUA, POW3R, Rubius, SadDummy (서새봄냥), Shroud, TheSphereHunter, UrQueeen

Watch one hour of Cyberpunk 2077 content from one of the eligible channels between 6am CT on Sept. 25 and 4:59pm CT on Oct. 21. The eligible channels are:

Finally, players can earn the Yasha sniper rifle in-game items by supporting an eligible Twitch partner or affiliate with a gift of two Twitch subscriptions, gifted between 6am CT on Sept. 25 and 4:59pm CT on Oct. 21. CDPR has posted a massive list of thousands of streamers eligible for this campaign.

After gifting two subscriptions during the campaign window (not before), you will have a code sent to you that can be acquired from your Twitch drops library.

