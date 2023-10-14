8 actors who would be perfect for the live-action Cyberpunk 2077 project

Cyberpunk 2077 will receive a live-action adaptation soon, though with a completely original story. Cyberpunk, having already established itself as an A-list-leaning production, will most likely feature at least a few high-profile actors to portray the many iconic (and new) characters of its decadent world. In the sea of Hollywood stars, finding the perfect actors for a live-action Cyberpunk story certainly won’t be an easy task. Nevertheless, we’re here to give our two cents on who might best fit the Cyberpunk shoes.

Cyberpunk 2077 features a vast and diverse cast of characters. Exactly which characters from the game will appear in the movie is, so far, unknown. Considering the popularity of certain cast members, some are more likely to feature than not. CDPR already wowed fans with their anime Cyberpunk adaptation Edgerunners, and we expect nothing less from their ambitious cinematic project that will once again have us diving into Mike Pondsmith’s iconic world.

Best actors for the Cyberpunk 2077 live-action movie

8. Idris Elba as Solomon Reed (Phantom Liberty)

Screengrab by Dot Esports via CD Projekt Red

Idris Elba is a renowned English actor known for his role as Heimdall in Marvel’s Thor and Avengers films as well as John Luther in the psychological thriller series Luther. Elba has starred and featured in many successful movies and TV shows, receiving four Golden Globe and five Emmy nominations. He also won one Golden Globe award for Best TV Actor for his portrayal of John Luther.

But Cyberpunk fans know him from elsewhere—the mystical FIA spy from Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. He is one of the expansion’s central characters and features prominently in its promotional material. Seeing how hard he carried Phantom Liberty‘s advertisement, it’s reasonable to believe that CDPR might have him reprise his role in their upcoming live-action project.

7. Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand

Image via CD Projekt Red

Keanu Reeves, one of the world’s most beloved and breathtaking actors, must appear in any future Cyberpunk project. He is a Canadian actor who starred in many notable movies including The Matrix and, most recently, John Wick. The latter is considered one of the best action franchises to date. The final movie, John Wick: Chapter 4, is seen by many as the best action movie of our time.

Reeves is a beloved figure in real life and among the gaming community. His philanthropy earned him much respect among the general public. But gamers began their obsession with Reeves following CDPR’s reveal that he would portray the unhinged rockerboy, Johnny Silverhand.

His role in Cyberpunk 2077 is crucial to the story and has seen continuous critical praise. Even with the rocky and unpolished launch of CDPR’s behemoth RPG, Reeves’ performance as Silverhand resonated with the community, and no Cyberpunk game or project would be complete without him.

6. Mads Mikkelsen

Image via 505 Games

Mikkelsen is a Danish actor known domestically and worldwide as an uncompromising and devoted dramatic craftsman. His role as Le Chiffre in Casino Royale earned him worldwide fame, but he didn’t stop there, nor did he limit himself to movies only. He starred in several major movies and TV shows, such as The Hunt and Hannibal, and even ventured into the world of video games, cooperating with none other than the gaming legend Hideo Kojima.

Mikkelsen, having an already successful movie and TV career behind him, is no stranger to science fiction or futuristic worlds. His performance in Death Stranding is telling enough, and would be more than plenty to recommend him for any potential game adaptation. His ability to portray deep, unsettling, and mysterious individuals is perfect for Cyberpunk‘s uncanny realm, and we would love to see him stalking the shadows of Night City.

5. Ana de Armas

Image via Fonwall

The first Cuban actress to receive an Academy Award nomination, Ana de Armas is a flaming hot Hollywood star perfect for Nighty City. Her stellar acting career includes hit movies including Knives Out, No Time to Die, and Blonde. But it’s not just her stellar acting skills that qualify her for a live-action Cyberpunk project. De Armas prominently featured in Blade Runner 2049, a sequel to the critically acclaimed Blade Runner. The original is hailed as the cinematic cornerstone of the entire cyberpunk genre.

The franchise is based on Philip K. Dick’s Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep? novel that inspired many later cyberpunk authors, eventually leading to Mike Pondsmith’s creation of the Cyberpunk RPG. Her skills combined with her direct experience with one of the genre’s best make her a fantastic choice for a potential Cyberpunk 2077 adaptation.

4. Ryan Gosling

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

This guy is literally us, and we’d certainly like to be in a Cyberpunk movie. Ryan Gosling is one of the most popular actors at the moment, in part due to the massive success of Barbie. His previous roles in cult classics like Drive earned him quite a reputation in the online community. Add to that his starring role in Blade Runner 2049, and you’ve got the perfect package for your Cyberpunk story.

Ryan Gosling is more than an actor. He is a genuine meme whose fame goes well beyond the movie scene. His ability to unintentionally attract a wide variety of people would significantly impact any project, especially if it concerns a dystopian futuristic environment. All in all, Gosling’s achievements speak for themselves, and we would definitely love to see him in Night City.

3. Karl Urban as male V/Vincent

Image via Amazon

Karl Urban is a New Zealand actor with a decades-long and successful career. He featured and starred in several hit movies and TV shows, most notably The Lord of the Rings and Dredd. His acting skills have been widely praised, especially with his portrayal of Butcher in the Amazon Prime series The Boys.

Urban has a lot of experience playing unfiltered, raw, and uncompromisingly brutal characters. Seeing as V, the protagonist of Cyberpunk 2077, can be equally as brutal, we think Urban would be the perfect match to portray the game’s main character. Though Cyberpunk 2077 is an RPG, its two main characters (male and female V) have a largely preconceived backstory and characteristics, which make it a lot easier to transfer them to the big screen.

2. Margot Robbie as female V/Valerie

Image via Wallpaper Crafter

Margot Robbie is perhaps the most sought-after actress in Hollywood at the moment. Following the astronomically successful Barbie, she has reached the peak of Hollywood’s A list. She’s received numerous nominations for her roles, including several from BAFTA and the Academy. Though her films are more than varied thematically, as are her characters, we think she’d fit perfectly into the role of Valerie, Cyberpunk‘s female protagonist.

Robbie has a massive acting range, effortlessly switching from one character type to another. This could work well when portraying an unhinged character like V or Valerie, who never seems to have the same reasoning in Cyberpunk 2077. Both the male and female V exist at the player’s behest, but that doesn’t mean they don’t have established characterizations. Valerie’s voice actress also does a somewhat better job than her male counterpart, and Robbie could easily mimic female V’s mannerisms in a potential Cyberpunk adaptation.

1. Michelle Yeoh as Wakako Okada

Image via A24

Michelle Yeoh is a Malaysian actress known both to Asian and Western audiences. Beginning her acting career in Hong Kong, Yeoh garnered quite the popularity across the pond, especially with her recent works. She received an Academy Award for Best Actress in Everything Everywhere All at Once, and has starred in many successful movies.

In our eyes, she’s the perfect fit for Wakako Okada, the Kabuki fixer. Okada is a mysterious, near-all-knowing figure in Night City, and has quite the background to boot. Players interact with her frequently throughout Cyberpunk 2077, and as one of Night City’s biggest names, we think she’s certain to appear in the live-action Cyberpunk project.

