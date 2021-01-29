Virtus.pro drops entire VP.Prodigy CS:GO roster, will relaunch with new players

Virtus.pro brought in a group of players last September to serve as a developmental CS:GO roster under the VP.Prodigy name. Now, the organization is moving on from that lineup and will begin scouting for new talent to sign.

The only part of the initial team that is being held over is Vladislav "flash_1" Bykov, who will remain on as coach and continue his work with a new roster once it is finalized.

Overall, VP CS:GO manager Mikhail Artemyev cited a failure to reach goal as the reason for the team's release.

“When we launched our second rosters we had one fundamental task: providing young players with a chance to improve and show results,” Artemyev said. “We have not managed to reach our desired goals despite signing strong and promising players. The roster has been stagnating for quite some time, hence it is the best decision for all parties involved.”

With this change, flash_1 and the VP.P brand will remain active for VP, with the organization currently “reconsidering its approach to scouting players.” More information about any signings or decisions made surrounding a VP.P roster will be announced in the coming weeks.