Thorin’s CS:GO World Rankings – 6th September 2020

Thorin ranks the top 10 Counter-Strike: Global Offensive teams in the world based on their last three months of results and match wins.

When I originally launched my CS:GO World Rankings concept in 2014 there were no other attempts at a global ranking, regularly updated, of the world’s top teams. Other rankings have since risen up and over time been tweaked to provide an accurate and reliable charting of the rise and fall of the many teams in the scene. What is lacking is an expert’s eye, to adjust for factors point-based systems cannot address, and explanation of the various positions.

My rankings run over an exact three month span, extending back three months prior to the date they are published, and encapsulating all offline results within that time span. This allows for a sense of how good a team is to be established after they have had time to accomplish multiple placings, but without unduly letting teams who were fantastic many months ago hang on to top rankings when the game and time has moved on.

As well as placings, the value of which is determined by the prestige of the tournament and the quality of the opposition in attendance, the opponents a team beats counts to their ranking. Teams who defeat Top 10 opponents, with the higher ranked teams more valuable scalps to claim, help determine their overall ranking and break ties with other teams who have similar kinds of placings. Likewise, victories in Best-of-3 (Bo3) series are of more value than Bo1 results and a single map won in a series over teams of a similar level. I will also list the victories teams have had over ranked opponents.

When a team changes players then past results are counted at a proportionally lower value, based on how many remaining players were present at that time.

The key approach which changes the nature of these rankings is the addition of a tier-based system as well, taking cues from the “class” vernacular of the StarCraft: Brood War community of the 2000s and recent rankings by Esports Kingdom. S class are the elite teams, who can be expected to win tournaments. A class are the teams below them, good and capable of competing with them but not expected to be the favourite at tournaments featuring all the teams. B class are the teams below both of the previous tiers, solid sides and capable of being ranked but not top teams.

The importance of this change is that it prevents situations where the scene, perhaps due to roster moves or a lull in form, has few elite sides and so a team finds themselves ranked fifth who likely will never win a big tournament. In other eras, perhaps even the fourth and fifth ranked teams are championship material. The class system will signify as much.

Update: I’ve made a couple of changes from past editions. Firstly, I have excluded the one month player break, hence why the dates below cover a span of fourth months instead of the usual three. Secondly, any team whose coach was disqualified due to abusing the coaching bug has had their results in those tournaments ignored.

14th May 2020 – 6th September 2020

Tournaments impacting the ranking (due to teams ranked attending)

Mar 03 – May 31 ESL Meisterschaft: Spring [Online]

Apr 22 – May 17 ESL One: Road to Rio – Europe [Online]

Apr 30 – May 17 ESL One: Road to Rio – CIS [Online]

May 12 – May 27 HomeSweetHome: Week 4 [Online]

Apr 05 – Jun 13 LOOT.BET/CS Season 6 (3rd-4th) [Online]

May 19 – Jun 14 DreamHack Masters Spring 2020: Europe [Online]

May 19 – Jun 14 DreamHack Masters Spring 2020: North America [Online]

May 22 – May 24 Merkur Masters Season 1 [Online]

Jun 01 – Jun 07 BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Showdown [Online]

Jun 02 – Jun 07 HomeSweetHome: Week 7 [Online]

Jun 09 – Jun 14 HomeSweetHome: Week 8 [Online]

Jun 15 – Jun 21 BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals [Online]

Jun 16 – Jun 28 WePlay! Clutch Island [Online]

Jun 16 – Jun 21 BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 American Finals [Online]

Jun 22 – Jul 05 cs_summit 6 Online: North America [Online]

Jun 24 – Jul 05 cs_summit 6 Online: Europe [Online]

Aug 08 – Aug 16 DreamHack Open Summer 2020: North America [Online] [NEW]

Aug 08 – Aug 16 DreamHack Open Summer 2020: Europe [Online] [NEW]

Aug 18 – Aug 29 ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online – North America [Online] [NEW]

Aug 18 – Aug 30 ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online – Europe [Online] [NEW]

Sep 01 – Sep 27 ESL Pro League Season 12: North America [Online] [NEW]

Sep 01 – Oct 04 ESL Pro League Season 12: Europe [Online] [NEW]

B Class – Ranked but not top teams

10) OG [valde, mantuu, ISSAA, Aleksib and NBK] [NEW]

Photo by Todd Gutierrez via Beyond the Summit

Recent form:

cs_summit 6 Online: Europe (3rd) [Online]

DreamHack Open Summer 2020: Europe (3rd-4th) [Online] [NEW]

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online – Europe (7th-8th) [Online] [NEW]

Bo3: BIG (summit EU) [Online], NiP (ESL Col EU) [Online]

One map: BIG (summit EU) [Online], BIG (DHS EU) [Online], G2 (ESL Col EU) [Online]

It was a tough call between the rising form of OG and the spiral of FaZe, but the Kjaerbye factor meant I had to tie-break against the bigger names. OG’s project has seen success recently, even if they find a way to lose so many close matches that looked winnable. Along with their summit finish, they added a top four at Dreamhack and made the play-offs in Cologne. Their ranked wins are solid enough for now, though there are many teams looking to knock them off soon with one big finish.

9) Ninjas in Pyjamas [REZ, Plopski, twist, nawwk and hampus] [+1]

Photo via Blast

Recent form:

DreamHack Masters Spring 2020: Europe (5th-6th) [Online]

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Showdown (3rd) [Online]

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (5th-6th) [Online]

cs_summit 6 Online: Europe (8th) [Online]

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online – Europe (3rd-4th) [Online] [NEW]

Bo5:

Bo3: Ast (DH EU) [Online], MAD (Blast Show EU) [Online], BIG (ESL Col EU) [Online], Na’Vi (ESL Col EU) [Online]

One map: FaZe (DH EU) [Online], Ast (Blast Show EU) [Online]

Right on cue, NiP continues their development and this time makes it to the semi-finals of one of the best events. THREAT’s boys still look green in the big moments of tough matches, but they are a team that has proven that being in such positions is no fluke.

8) compLexity [poizon, blameF, oBo, k0nfig and RUSH] [+1]

Photo via Blast

Recent form:

HomeSweetHome: Week 4 (1st) [Online]

HomeSweetHome: Week 6 (1st) [Online]

HomeSweetHome: Week 7 (1st) [Online]

HomeSweetHome: Week 8 (3rd-4th) [Online]

DreamHack Masters Spring 2020: Europe (9th-12th) [Online]

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (1st) [Online]

DreamHack Open Summer 2020: Europe (3rd-4th) [Online] [NEW]

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online – Europe (7th-8th) [Online] [NEW]

Bo3: mouz (DH EU) [Online], MAD (DH EU) [Online], Na’Vi (Blast EU Final) [Online], FaZe (Blast EU Final) [Online], Na’Vi (ESL Col EU) [Online], NiP (ESL Col EU) [Online]

One map: FNC (DH EU) [Online]

The juggernaut has yet to repeat the feat of winning a title, but a top four at Dreamhack and a play-offs finish in Cologne were decent additions to bolster the resume. More ranked wins also go a long way. coL are starting to look like they could be in the rankings for a while longer, but that Blast win will run out in due time.

A Class – Top teams, but not championship favorites

7) Heroic [stavn, niko, b0RUP, TeSeS and cadiaN] [NEW]

Screengrab via ESL

Recent form:

HomeSweetHome: Week 5 (1st) [Online]

HomeSweetHome: Week 6 (2nd) [Online]

LOOT.BET/CS Season 6 (1st) [Online]

cs_summit 6 Online: Europe (4th) [Online]

DreamHack Open Summer 2020: Europe (2nd) [Online] [NEW]

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online – Europe (1st) [Online] [NEW]

Bo5: Vit (ESL Col EU) [Online]

Bo3: FNC (summit EU) [Online], coL (DHS EU) [Online], FaZe (ESL Col EU) [Online], coL (ESL Col EU) [Online], G2 (ESL Col EU) [Online]

One map: G2 (ESL Col EU) [Online]

Heroic have been rising since before the player break, but it was masked by BIG and coL’s epic runs. With a finals appearance at Dreamhack Summer and a win at ESL One Cologne, one of the most important online events of the year, one could speculate Heroic are set to move even further up the list. Certainly, they some nice scalps in their backpacks. Sadly, the ban on coach HUNDEN is likely to limit their growth somewhat.

S Class – Elite Teams

6) Team Liquid [EliGE, Twistzz, NAF, Grim and Stewie] [-]

Photo via Blast

Recent form:

DreamHack Masters Spring 2020: North America (2nd) [Online] [nitr0]

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 American Finals (4th) [Online] [nitr0]

cs_summit 6 Online: North America (3rd) [Online] [nitr0]

DreamHack Open Summer 2020: North America (2nd) [Online] [NEW]

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online – North America (2nd) [Online] [NEW]

Bo5:

Bo3: 100T 100T (DH NA) [Online], 100T (summit NA) [Online]

One map: EG (Blast NA Final) [Online], FURIA (DHS NA) [Online], EG (ESL Col NA) [Online], EG (ESL Col NA) [Online]

With two finals appearances, one at an EG-less DH Summer, TL return to S Class status and the top five they were just outside last edition. They’re one of the tiny set of NA based teams who can actually threaten EG’s dominance atop the region and the addition of Moses as a coach has given them a new avenue to potentially get more out an already bolstered roster, having added Grim.

For now, the only team they can’t beat is EG and even that looks debatable.

5) G2 Esports [kennyS, AmaNEk, JaCkz, nexa and huNter-] [-1]

Screengrab via ESL

Recent form:

ESL One: Road to Rio – Europe (2nd) [Online]

DreamHack Masters Spring 2020: Europe (2nd) [Online]

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (5th-6th) [Online]

cs_summit 6 Online: Europe (9th) [Online]

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online – Europe (3rd-4th) [Online] [NEW]

Bo5:

Bo3: FaZe (RR EU) [Online], Ast (DH EU) [Online], Na’Vi (DH EU) [Online], FNC (summit EU) [Online]

One map: Na’Vi (Blast EU Final) [Online]

G2 are still a strong team in Europe and were right in position to go the final and battle fellow CS kongs Vitality for a title someone would finally have had to win. They had also beaten the very same Heroic team earlier in the tournament.

Top four in Cologne helps keep them afloat but not fighting for the top spot any more, as their Road to Rio victory is now firmly in the rear view. The lack of ranked wins is concerning, so the French side need more strong wins in all regards as the Autumn season arrives..

4) FURIA [KSCERATO, yuurih, arT, VINI and HEN1] [+1]

Photo via Dreamhack

Recent form:

DreamHack Masters Spring 2020: North America (1st) [Online]

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 American Showdown (1st-2nd) [Online]

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 American Finals (3rd) [Online]

cs_summit 6 Online: North America (5th-6th) [Online]

DreamHack Open Summer 2020: North America (1st) [Online] [NEW]

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online – North America (3rd-4th) [Online] [NEW]

Bo5: TL (DH NA) [Online]

Bo3: TL (DH NA) [Online], 100T (DH NA) [Online], TL (Blast NA Final) [Online], TL (DHS NA) [Online], Gen.G (ESL Col NA) [Online]

One map: EG (Blast NA Final) [Online], EG (summit NA) [Online]

Victory at Dreamhack Summer does come with the caveat that while the field did contain Team Liquid it did not contain the imperious EG. Still, FURIA’s consistency in their placings is really something special. For such a wild team inside the server they are so tough to put away. Think for yourself when the last time you saw them get thrashed in a series was. I’ll wait.

These Brazilians are world class inside the server and with their professional behaviour outside of it. It’s with pleasure I welcome them for the first time to the S Class of world Counter-Strike.

3) Vitality [ZywOo, apEX, shox, RpK and misutaaa] [-1]

Photo via Blast

Recent form:

ESL One: Road to Rio – Europe (4th) [Online]

DreamHack Masters Spring 2020: Europe (7th-8th) [Online]

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Showdown (1st-2nd) [Online]

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (2nd) [Online]

cs_summit 6 Online: Europe (2nd) [Online]

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online – Europe (2nd) [Online] [NEW]

Bo5:

Bo3: FNC (Blast Show EU) [Online], G2 (Blast EU Final) [Online], Na’Vi (Blast EU Final) [Online], FaZe (Blast EU Final) [Online], FaZe (ESL Col EU) [Online], NiP (ESL Col EU) [Online], NiP (EPL) [Online]

One map: G2 (RR EU) [Online], Na’Vi (DH EU) [Online], Ast (Blast Show EU) [Online]

Dropping a spot on the rankings is no shame for this French side, as they lay claim to being arguably the most consistent team in the world. Alas, their inability to convert in the finals has been the thorn ensuring they don’t take the top spot. Three finals is very impressive, but eventually you need to start taking the trophy away with you.

The sheer number of ranked wins this team has accumulated is worth mentioning and giving appreciation for. Make no mistake that Vitality are close to taking the top spot if they keep up this form.

2) Evil Geniuses [CeRq, Brehze, ethan, tarik and stanislaw] [+1]

Photo via Blast

Recent form:

DreamHack Masters Spring 2020: North America (7th-8th) [Online]

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 American Showdown (3rd) [Online]

BLAST Premier: Spring 2020 American Finals (1st) [Online]

cs_summit 6 Online: North America (1st) [Online]

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online – North America (1st) [Online] [NEW]

Bo5: TL (ESL Col NA) [Online]

Bo3: 100T (DH NA) [Online], TL (Blast NA Final) [Online], TL (summit NA) [Online], TL (summit NA) [Online], TL (ESL Col NA) [Online], FURIA (ESL Col NA) [Online]

One map: 100T (Blast Show NA)

My contention that zews is and always has been an elite coach for years is looking really good right about now. Under his watch a flagging EG have become the dominant force in NA, winning three titles in a row, going on a 16 map tear and routinely beating Team Liquid, their main rival in the region for the last two years.

Without access to face Europe’s best I would seriously consider them for the top spot, but they will have to keep building upon their dominance in their little pond to take that in the coming months. Still wild to see the team make no roster moves and bounce back so emphatically. Goes to show what the right coach can do.

1) BIG [tabseN, XANTARES, syrsoN, k1t0 and tiziaN] [-]

Photo via Beyond the Summit

Recent form:

LOOT.BET/CS Season 6 (3rd-4th) [Online]

Merkur Masters Season 1 (1st) [Online]

ESL Meisterschaft: Spring (2nd) [Online]

DreamHack Masters Spring 2020: Europe (1st) [Online]

cs_summit 6 Online: Europe (1st) [Online]

DreamHack Open Summer 2020: Europe (1st) [Online] [NEW]

ESL One: Cologne 2020 Online – Europe (13th-16th) [Online] [NEW]

Bo5: G2 (DH EU) [Online]

Bo3: MAD (DH EU) [Online], mouz (DH EU) [Online], FaZe (DH EU) [Online], FaZe (DH EU) [Online], FaZe (summit EU) [Online], FaZe (summit EU) [Online], FNC (summit EU) [Online]

One map: G2 (DH EU) [Online], NiP (ESL Col EU) [Online]

BIG continued their winning ways with the title from the not so stacked Dreamhack Summer, only to drastically be eliminated from ESL One Cologne, a home event in a sense, in last place. Still, two big event wins and a medium sized win coupled with their bevy of ranked wins keep them barely at the top. They can be thankful we don’t really know how strong the NA sides are, because EG are coming for that top spot with a fury!