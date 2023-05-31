This CS:GO player won a 1v2 clutch in the most unusual way you can imagine

It can be said that CS:GO is a very structured game. A lot of the same stuff can be seen in most games. What those things are depends on the level of players, of course, but there’s a sense of consistency all around. This sense of structure makes plays like the one we’ll talk about today all the more memorable. This CS:GO player pulled off a one-in-a-million clutch in a split second, all thanks to the crisp aim of his enemy.

Reddit user kaltenbae posted a clip titled ‘You will never guess how I won this round’. You might think it’s clickbait, but the click is worth it because my imagination was not nearly imaginative enough to guess the highly improbable clutch we witnessed.

Left in a one-vs-two situation defending a bomb plant on B site Mirage, kaltenbae apparently knew that at least one enemy was coming from market. Just one enemy showed up, though, which is a problem. Another problem was that kaltenbae became so focused on the enemy he saw that he forgot to look for the one he didn’t or take cover, for that matter. He was wide open in the middle of the site with his desert eagle pointed straight toward market door.

But we have finally arrived to the clutch moment. The CT peeked from the door and instantly gets erased by the deagle. You can imagine kaltenbae’s surprise and our own when we saw that the other CT is also dead. He even died before the deagle shot connected.

The quick realization that the other defender was behind the Terrorist’s back trying to knife him, just for his own teammate to deny him with an M4 shot to the temple, caught kaltenbae so off guard that he forgot to grab a weapon from the ground for the next round. The fact it all happened in the blink of an eye likely makes this the fastest one-vs-two clutch ever that doesn’t include a collateral.

The lack of structure and the greed for knife kills don’t lead to an amazing deagle highlight for the first time, which is fine by us. Who doesn’t love a great CS:GO clip?

