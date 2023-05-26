The 7 roster changes we want to see after the BLAST Paris CS:GO Major

The BLAST Paris Major 2023 has come and gone, but the horrific memories of CS:GO’s favorites being sent packing will likely stick around like a bad smell for months to come. Teams like G2, NAVI, ENCE, and FURIA failed to deliver the top-tier caliber gameplay we’ve come to expect from their arsenal of incredible talent.

In Paris, teams like Into the Breach, Monte, GamerLegion, and Apeks surprised everyone by taking the top teams down a peg. Now it’s time for some rosters to reconsider their strategies going into the final few events of CS:GO and the beginning of Counter-Strike 2—but where to begin?

Kaike “KSCERATO” Cerato

Photo by João Ferreira via PGL

Let’s start this off by noting he could easily be placed in G2 or FaZe and make it work—and likely be successful.

The Brazilian star has incredible talent and is unfortunately held back by a fatigued calling style that fails to develop further. Their recent choice to mix up FURIA’s playstyle right before the final CS:GO major proved to be fatal. Maybe, he can fix NiP.

KSCERATO’s dominant on maps NiP’s current favorite map Mirage and can also round out the other maps needing attention like Inferno, and Overpass—he can even add to their already reasonably successful Nuke structure.

NiP’s Anubis permaban could become a playable map for the international line-up. KSCERATO literally struggles to get a rating below 1.17 on every map in the current pool.

REZ or Brollan would be my targets for this shift. The main reason I’d pick Fredrik “REZ” Sterner to be removed over Ludvig “Brollan” Brolin is age. Brollan has years to grow, while despite REZ being undeniably experienced, his peak has likely come and gone.

Andrii “npl” Kukharskyi

Photo Michal Konkol via BLAST

Unfortunately, Andrii “npl” Kukharskyi’s performance in this powerhouse NAVI squad has been underwhelming. While only 17 years old, his clear lack of experience is a hot topic floating around the NAVI camp, and rumors are already being passed around the scene about his removal.

It’s been four months since Andrey “B1ad3” Gorodenskiy praised npl’s “dynamic” in the team. The youngster has only managed one solid performance (that being the Paris Europe RMRs) since, and unfortunately, he’s not the player they first imagined.

Npl has averaged a 0.92 rating throughout the entirety of 2023, with his latest showing at the Paris Major 2023 plummeting to a 0.72 rating. Let’s not forget his 1.34 rating at the RMRs likely boosted his stats significantly.

Replacing him with FORZE’s IGL Andrey “Jerry” Mekhryakov would be a solution. Jerry has proven himself to be able to go toe-to-toe with some of the best teams in the world. This change would also solve another issue—Denis “electroNic” Sharipov.

Robert “Patsi” Isyanov

Photo by Stefan Petrescu via PGL

Robert “Patsi” Isyanov and Team Spirit stunned crowds and analysts alike during their spectacular performance at the PGL Antwerp Major 2022. The Russian rifler had a run of incredible form in a series of events starting at the Pinnacle Cup back in May last year.

Virtus Pro have made their lives difficult by inexplicably substituting players. Whatever the reason Aleksandr “KaiR0n-” Anashkin was kicked, bringing David “n0rb3r7” Danielyan in and out of the roster at the last minute essentially hammered the final nail in their coffin, leading to them missing the final CS:GO Major.

Dzhami “Jame” Ali’s style is not as frustrating for opponents as it used to be. The Virtus Pro slog needs another element to catch teams off-guard, and that’s where Patsi’s aggression comes in.

Adding Patsi into the line-up would give Virtus Pro an element of fast-paced action that’s been missing for so long. KaiR0N brought that intensity while he was a part of the roster, but since his removal, the squad has been sent back to square one.

Role changes we’d like to see in CS:GO

Denis “electroNic” Sharipov

Photo by Michal Konkol via BLAST

Since making electroNic an IGL, NAVI has simply hindered one of the best riflers in the world. All while introducing players like npl who will either take years to reach their peak or never find their footing.

While he manages to stay above other teammates, his stats have been on a consistent decline since becoming NAVI’s IGL. With FORZE’s ability to take scalps, and with worse players than NAVI—Jerry could be an interesting addition.

Players who deserve a shot elsewhere in Counter-Strike

Mohammad “BOROS” Malhas

Photo by Michal Konkol via BLAST

BOROS tore through any opponent in front of him during the Major, and it’s likely not the last we’ll see of the Jordanian. He’s an incredibly skilled rifler and is an exciting prospect for future tournaments and international lineups.

Mihai ”iM” Ivan

Photo by Michal Konkol via BLAST

GamerLegion’s iM has brawled with the best that Counter-Strike has to offer. The Romanian rifler has proved himself against teams like Heroic and NAVI, even going as far as to push his team to the grand final of a Major. His future events are a must-watch.

David “frozen” Čerňanský

Photo by Stephanie Lindgren via BLAST

While frozen’s been in MOUZ for years, he’s still a young prospect with a chance to improve his game on a variety of levels. He maintains a 1.20 HLTV rating over the last three months and has the potential to bolster an international roster if given the opportunity. If he doesn’t make the change, we’ll never know if he can replicate these numbers elsewhere, leaving a big question mark around his career.

