Sergej’s brother to stand in for MOUZ NXT

The 15-year-old already helped them to beat GamerLegion by 16-0 in one map.

Jimi “⁠Jimpphat⁠” Salo, the younger brother of CS:GO Major finalist Jere “⁠sergej⁠” Salo, has been added to MOUZ NXT’s roster on a temporary basis.

The move comes after the academy squad promoted Jon “⁠JDC⁠” de Castro to take the place of Nathan “⁠NBK-⁠” Schmitt in the first team. Jimpphat is only 15-year-old but is exceptionally talented. He played for Finnish teams such as SJ and his current team Conquer, and averages a 1.19 rating in 2022, according to HLTV’s statistics.

⁠Jimpphat already played a series for MOUZ NXT against GamerLegion today at the Pinnacle Cup three and MOUZ NXT’s in-game leader Dorian ‘xertioN’ Berman called him “fucking sick.” The youngster helped the academy team to win the series 2-0 and to win the first map by 16-0.

The deal is good for ⁠Jimpphat, who’ll get to play for an international academy project that has won all three editions of WePlay Academy League and consequently face better teams, but it’s also great for MOUZ NXT, who once again picks up a talented youth.

The MOUZ NXT division has been really helpful as it keeps providing pieces to MOUZ’s main team. The organization promoted the AWPer Ádám “⁠torzsi⁠” Torzsás and the coach Dennis “sycrone” Nielsen in January and has just done the same with JDC. Should Jimpphat do well during his stand-in period, it’s likely that MOUZ will try to poach him from Conquer and make him the official fifth of MOUZ NXT.