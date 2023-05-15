Self-named ‘best Danish IGL’ fails to lead his team to Paris CS:GO Major playoffs

ENCE fell in the Legends Stage of BLAST Paris CS:GO Major and were sent home with a 1-3 record following a loss to Ninjas in Pyjamas on May 15. After the elimination, fans were quick to meme on ENCE’s captain Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer, who said he was the best Danish in-game leader in an interview with BLAST in the Challengers Stage but ultimately failed to guide his team to playoffs.

“I think I’m the best Danish IGL, I do honestly believe so,” Snappi said in an interview with BLAST on May 8. “I think all five [cadiaN and HooXi included] of us should probably believe that we are the best because we’re competitors and we’re facing each other. I’m doing it with a budget that is far less than all of them, I’m bringing tier two players into tier one, and I do believe that I’m good. I have belief in myself and in the current team, I don’t care if it’s a mad thing to say but I do believe I’m currently the best.”

The context then was quite different. ENCE had just arrived to play in the Challengers Stage and Snappi pretty much proved his point after they advanced to the Legends Stage with a 3-0 record. The problem is that they failed to keep up that level of performance in the second phase of the Major, and the results were disastrous.

ENCE only defeated Bad News Eagles and lost three in a row to Vitality, underdog Into the Breach, and Ninjas in Pyjamas. They only got into double-digit territory in three out of the five maps played and all of the players, with the exception of NertZ, finished the Legends Stage with a negative rating, according to HLTV.

Snappi was one of the worst players in Legends Stage, having recorded a 0.78 rating, but what concerns fans the most is the fact that he couldn’t set up great individual players like the Polish rifler Paweł Dycha and Spanish AWPer Alvaro “SunPayus” Garcia for success in the second phase of the tournament, which ultimately cost ENCE’s chances of advancing to BLAST Paris Major playoffs.

The interview Snappi gave to BLAST early in the tournament will likely sting for a while because he was the exact opposite of a great in-game leader during the Legends Stage.

About the author