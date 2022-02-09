RMR tournaments for PGL Major Antwerp set to take place in April

PGL has revealed information about the RMR tournaments for the upcoming CS:GO Major, PGL Major Antwerp 2022.

The organizer of the next Major will also be responsible for setting up the RMR events. One will be hosted for the Americas (North America and South America), one for Asia (Asia and Oceania), and two for Europe (Europe and CIS).

All the mentioned tournaments are planned to be hosted in April and will take place in PGL Studios in Bucharest, Romania.

🎯PGL CS:GO RMR will take place between April 11-24 at the PGL Studios



🎯PGL CS:GO RMR will take place between April 11-24 at the PGL Studios

The American region will unfold first, as the Americas RMR is aimed to happen from April 11 to 14. Based on the PGL Major Stockholm 2021, only FURIA Esports is invited, and the rest of the 15 teams will have to earn their spot through the open qualifiers. The tournament will be played out in Swiss format, with elimination and advancement matches being best-of-three. The winner will be given Legend status, while teams placed second to third and fourth to sixth will earn Challenger and Contender statuses, respectively.

Only four teams will battle it out in the Asia RMR, which is set to play out from April 15 to 16. All of the teams will have to go through the open qualifiers, and unlike other RMR events, this will be played with a GSL format. The top two teams will be given Contender status at the Major in Antwerp.

The biggest fight for slots for the forthcoming CS:GO Major will once again be set in Europe. Based on the Stockholm Major, squads have been divided into two tournaments. Playoffs contenders like Natus Vincere, Heroic, Virtus Pro, and Team Vitality ended up in Europe RMR A, while teams such as G2 Esports, Gambit Esports, and Ninjas in Pyjamas found themselves in Europe RMR B. Both events will have the same format as the Americas RMR and are scheduled to take place from April 17 to 20 and April 21 to 24, respectively.

The only difference between the two is the number of certain spots given to the top teams. The four best sides from RMR A will earn Legend status, while only three from RMR B will be rewarded with the status. Furthermore, places fifth to sixth and seventh to eighth from the former will advance to the Challenger and Contender stages, respectively. In the latter, places fourth to seventh will obtain the Challenger Status, and only the eighth place will be given the Contender Status.

PGL has also revealed details about the open qualifiers. In total, there are 12 of them scheduled— four for Europe, two for North America, two for South America, and one for each region in Asia (China, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Rest of Asia). The open qualifiers will pan out in February and March.

The organization also underlines that “starting with 2022, all participating players, talent, and crew must be fully vaccinated,” which applies to both the RMR events and the PGL Major Antwerp itself.