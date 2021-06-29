Renegades qualify for ESL Pro League season 14 over ORDER

Renegades beat ORDER 3-1 today in the ESL Pro League season 14 Oceania playoffs to grab the region’s spot in the upcoming season of the Pro League, which is set to kick off on Aug. 16.

The ESL Pro League season 14 Oceania playoffs was a clash between Renegades, the winner of ESEA Premier season 37, and ORDER, a CS:GO team that’s been trying to challenge Renegades’ hegemony in the region and won ESEA Premier season 36.

Renegades, however, proved once more why they’re the team to beat in Oceania. The squad led by Joshua “INS” Potter breezed past ORDER on Dust II (16-6), Mirage (16-8), and Inferno (16-8). Their only loss was on Vertigo (16-13), which could have gone their way as well. Jordan “Hatz” Bajic was the star of the series, putting up impressive numbers across the board: 93-59 K/D ratio, 0.94 kills per round, and a 1.42 rating.

Even though Renegades were the favorites coming into the series, it must be a relief to the organization since it lost its former in-game leader Christopher “dexter” Nong, an integral part of the roster for years, to mousesports in February. There were doubts as to whether Renegades could remain the best team in Oceania after the 26-year-old left to play in Europe, but it seems like INS is more than capable of leading the squad, at least against regional opposition.

Renegades will have no time to rest on their laurels since the team will travel to Germany tomorrow, according to Hatz. The Australians will be one of the 16 CS:GO teams attending the IEM Cologne play-in stage starting on July 6, where eight teams will make it into the main event.

Here’s the full team list for ESL Pro League season 14 so far. The remaining seven slots will be decided according to the ESL world rankings.

