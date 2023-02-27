Reap what you sow: Trash-talking CS:GO pro suffers instant karma in overtime

A pro CS:GO player has learned the hard way that trash-talking is meant to be after you’ve won the round. During EPIC.LAN on Feb. 25, a battle between Ankara Messi and 25AVG ensued ultimately, leaving one player, Faite, defusing. As Faite starts defusing, he turns an inch too far, pushing him off the bomb, and resulting in no time to save the round.

The reason he turned was because he was trash-talking. This mistake cost the team the game in overtime, with 25AVG winning 19–16.

Now, the blunder (first reported by UKCSGO.com) has since spread across the CS:GO scene like wildfire.

Average UKCS LAN event pic.twitter.com/uO4ldr7RUe — Counter-Strike Unfortunate (@CSunfortunate) February 26, 2023

In EPIC.LAN, the teams sit incredibly close to each other, leaving only room for trash-talking.

Mistakes of this magnitude aren’t a foreign occurrence in CS:GO. A classic moment would be Summit1G’s death to his own molotov after managing to pull off what appeared to be a round-winning play. Another would be the very frequent occurrence of teams like G2 failing to defuse the bomb with no enemies alive.

Pro CS:GO is filled with blunders that have etched themselves into the FPS’ history, and another now enters the FPS hall of fame. To be fair, it wasn’t a large-scale tournament, but it’s still the epitome of U.K. Counter-Strike and funny nonetheless.