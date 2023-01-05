Outsiders on the verge of a roster change two months after winning Rio Major

The latest CS:GO Major winners Outsiders could be making a surprise change in their lineup soon.

One of the players, David “n0rb3r7” Daniyelyan, is reportedly on his way to be replaced by Aleksandr “KaiR0N-” Anashkin, according to a CIS scene reporter, Alexey “OverDrive” Birukov, which was revealed today. Dexerto’s Luís Mira added that he “heard the same” about potential roster changes in Outsiders.

Heard the same. KaiR0N was linked with the BetBoom team Boombl4 is supposedly creating, but I guess the opportunity to join the Major champions was too good to pass up.



And Jame is a big fan of KaiR0N. He has named him as his bold prediction twice. https://t.co/RdK68qtn1Q — Luís Mira (@luismmira) January 5, 2023

Mira added that Jame, Outsiders’ in-game leader and the HLTV’s MVP of IEM CS:GO Rio Major, is a fan of KaiR0N, even picking him as the bold prediction in HLTV’s top 20 rankings on two separate occasions.

As of now, KaiR0N is on the bench of Aurora Gaming, where he had been put on Nov. 22 last year. The 18-year-old has already played for numerous different teams like Wolsung, eClub Brugge, and INDE IRAE.

N0rb3r7, on the other hand, joined Outsiders on May 31, 2022, alongside Pyotr “fame” Bolyshev. At that time, Outsiders were revamping their roster due to an unsuccessful PGL CS:GO Antwerp Major, and a lack of results in other tournaments as well.

In November, Outsiders stunned audiences around the world by winning the IEM CS:GO Rio Major. On their way to the trophy, they defeated teams like Team Vitality, Ninjas in Pyjamas, Fnatic, MOUZ, and Heroic, but failed to replicate that form elsewhere in the circuit.