Na’Vi and Vitality set new online CS:GO viewership record at BLAST Premier Global Final 2020

CS:GO has always pulled in massive viewership for major events that feature multiple top teams, and the BLAST Premier Global Final 2020 is a perfect example of how those numbers keep growing—even in a mostly online space.

Over the course of several hours today, the final day of the BLAST Premier Global Final broke the record for an online CS:GO event’s concurrent viewership on several different occasions.

The record was originally set during ESL Pro League Season 12 Europe when Natus Vincere and Astralis faced off in the grand finals in front of 568,406 live viewers. That number was topped four different times during BLAST today, with Na’Vi as the connective tissue between the numbers.

The current highest mark goes to Na’Vi’s 2-1 thriller against Team Vitality in the lower bracket finals, which peaked at 687,691 viewers, according to Esports Charts. The grand finals weren’t far behind either, as Na’Vi and Astralis clashed again, with 645,853 viewers watching Na’Vi take the first Major victory of 2021.

Detailed viewers stats of BLAST Premier Global Final 2020. @natusvincere vs @TeamVitality is the most popular match of the event, 687 691 Peak Viewers. #BLASTPremier most popular @CS:GO online event.



📊 More stats of @BLASTPremier:https://t.co/9WeH0p8exm pic.twitter.com/726Pbv4FX5 — Esports Charts (@EsportsCharts) January 24, 2021

The other two record-breakers were a result of Na’Vi playing Team Liquid, with a peak viewership of 569,159 for their day-two matchup, and 592,089 viewers watching when they faced off in a playoff elimination game on day five.

These records are for online-only events and still don’t come close to touching the ELEAGUE Boston Major 2018 Finals, which peaked at 1,329,096 viewers when Cloud9 and FaZe Clan faced off in the finals.