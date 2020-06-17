MonteCristo named league commissioner of Flashpoint and VP of B-Site

MonteCristo is leaving his role at Cloud9 to take on this new challenge.

Christopher “MonteCristo” Mykles was officially named the league commissioner of Flashpoint and the VP of B-site today. He was also appointed to be the vice president of branding for B-Site, who owns the Flashpoint CS:GO league.

“As Commissioner of Flashpoint, [MonteCristo] will be the official link between Flashpoint and the fans,” the Flashpoint team said. “Mykles will serve on Flashpoint’s Board of Governors alongside Mike Rufail, CEO of Envy Gaming, Tomi Kovanen, SVP of Finance and Business Development at Immortals Gaming Club, Adam ‘friberg’ Friberg from Dignitas, and Epitácio ‘TACO’ de Melo of MIBR, to approve all formats and tournament rules for Flashpoint and enforce player penalties and competitive sanctions.”

We're excited to announce that @MonteCristo is now the Commissioner of Flashpoint! As Commissioner, he’ll be the official link between Flashpoint and the fans.



Flashpoint is a CS:GO tournament series that was launched earlier in 2020. The league made headlines for its unique ownership model and significant team revenue shares. The founding partners and part-owners include Cloud9, FunPlus Phoenix, MIBR, Dignitas, and Team Envy among others.

MonteCristo expressed his excitement for the new roles and is looking forward to “constructing the live tournament and content plans for both Flashpoint and B Site.”

“We aim to serve enthusiastic, adult fans with content brought to them by the most creative, fun, and expert voices from their favorite games,” MonteCristo said. “We are committed to not only providing top-tier tournament experiences, but also to roll out year-round studio shows for all major esports.”

MonteCristo is well known in the esports scene. Prior to his work providing commentary with Flashpoint, he was one of the most respected commentators in the Overwatch League. He played a significant role in developing the broadcast format and tone of the Overwatch League during his time working with Activision-Blizzard.

Most recently, he’s been commentating with Flashpoint and running a YouTube channel called Insight on Esports with fellow esports analyst Duncan “Thorin” Shields. Together, the two create esports shows about CS:GO, League of Legends, and more. This channel was also acquired by Flashpoint.

Although B-Site started with a focus on CS:GO tournaments, Flashpoint is looking into other games to organize competitions for, including Riot’s newly-launched title VALORANT, according to an ESPN interview with MonteCristo.

“Obviously, VALORANT is a super relevant game at the moment considering it had a strong beta period,” MonteCristo said. “Hopefully we’ll see more spectator tools developed by Riot in the coming months, in order to really test out how it can be as an esport, instead of more of a Twitch Rivals style streamer event or tournament. I’m excited to see what can be done with that game, and hopefully we get the chance to throw our own events within the VALORANT sphere.”