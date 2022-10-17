Mertz reportedly returning to CS:GO after short stint in VALORANT

Former North, Heroic, and Copenhagen Flames sniper Daniel Mertz will officially return to CS:GO and play for The Prodigies following months on Heretics’ VALORANT bench, according to a report by neL.

Mertz played VALORANT professionally from January to March in Heretics before he went into inactivity. The 24-year-old said back then he was “more motivated than ever” to come back to CS:GO and prove his worth, but has been spending time on the sidelines ever since.

After a short stint in VALORANT, I'm told former North and Heroic AWPer, Mertz will come back where his heart belong.



He will join @THEPRODIGIESgg and grind to get back to the top. Here is my report. (without an actual report, but yeah you get it) pic.twitter.com/yTiLDLDEst — neL (@neLendirekt) October 17, 2022

The last time Mertz played an official CS:GO match was in July 2021 when he was still playing under Nordavind, according to HLTV’s database. The Danish AWPer averaged a 1.10 rating, a 1.22 impact, and a 1.16 K/D ratio across 955 maps played in CS:GO, according to HLTV. He competed in tier-one while he was a part of North and Heroic in the past but played in tier-two tournaments for most of his career.

The Prodigies, the team Mertz is reportedly joining, is a project made by Prodigy Agency—a notable player agency in CS:GO and VALORANT—to provide exposure to players. The players have no buyout and are free to join another team in case an offer arrives. The Prodigies are an international team that are currently comprised of a young quartet in form of fNK, Straxyy, SBT, and noleN-, according to their official Twitter bio.

Should Mertz join The Prodigies, he’d add a wealth of experience to the international squad, having competed at the highest level before. NeL said in his report that the Danish AWPEr is joining The Prodigies to grind and get back “to the top”.