Liquid dominate North in two maps at the StarLadder Berlin Major

Team Liquid, the best CS:GO team in the world, defeated the Danish team North 2-0 in a quick series to eliminate their opponents from the StarLadder Berlin Major.

Liquid won both Mirage and Dust II after impressive showings from Russel “Twistzz” Van Dulkento and Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowskigain to gain momentum back for the North American side.

The beginning of Mirage went as expected after Liquid were able to win the pistol round and snowball the subsequent gun rounds. A turning point came from North rifler Nicklas Gade after he was able to secure three kills from the A-Site offense. It was a back-and-forth battle between the two sides after North looked to edge the first half victory.

gade quad kill hold (Mirage)

North’s Terrorist side left much to be desired after Liquid were able to dismantle the Danes using over aggression and setting up crucial defenses on both bombsites. The first map went the way of Liquid 16-12 after they secured nine rounds on the Counter-Terrorist side.

The North Americans would take this map one win in stride after Liquid dominated Dust II. North were constantly shut down on the Terrorist side after they failed to win a single T-round the entire second half.

The second map victory was secured by EliGE after he picked up three kills with a successful flank toward the long position.

North’s Major journey has now ended. Liquid still has a mountain to climb since they are now in the 2-2 bracket alongside some of the best teams in the world such as Natus Vincere, Renegades, G2, and mousesports.