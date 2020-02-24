IEM Katowice 2020 results

IEM Katowice, one of the biggest CS:GO tournaments of 2020, has officially started.

IEM Katowice is one of the two ESL Pro Tour Masters events this year alongside ESL One Cologne. Sixteen CS:GO teams, including all the top 10 teams according to HLTV’s world rankings are there in Poland to try to make history. The tournament happens yearly since 2014 and only three teams have won it: Virtus Pro, Fnatic (three times), and Astralis (twice).

The competition will last seven days. The teams have been split into two groups and the tournament will feature a double-elimination GSL format. IEM Katowice 2020 will be entirely played using best-of-three series, aside from the best-of-five grand finals. The top three teams from each group advance to the playoffs, which will use the single-elimination format. Group stage winners will automatically advance to the semifinals, while second and third-place teams will play in the quarterfinals.

Here are the results from the IEM Katowice 2020, updated with the most recent games on top.

Monday, Feb. 24

Vitality vs. NiP (Group B upper bracket quarterfinal)

Vitality win 2-0

Vertigo: Vitality 16-12 NiP

Nuke: Vitality 16-10 NiP

Astralis vs. Cloud9 (Group A upper bracket quarterfinal)

Astralis win 2-0