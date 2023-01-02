How to watch the HLTV Award Show 2022

This should be a fun event for every die-hard CS:GO fan.

The leading website for Counter-Strike statistics, HLTV, will be running its Award Show 2022 on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Stockholm, Sweden.

Not only will the HLTV Award Show 2022 reveal who were the three best CS:GO players of 2022, according to HLTV, it will also hand awards to other 12 different categories, including for the women and marginalized genders’ scene, which saw a sharp rise in popularity last year thanks to the ESL Impact CS:GO circuit.

Here are all of the awards that will be handed out at the HLTV Award Show 2022 and their respective nominees:

Anchor of the year NAF (Team Liquid), Perfecto (NAVI), sjuush (Heroic)

AWPer of the year sh1ro (Cloud9), s1mple (NAVI), ZywOo (Vitality)

IGL of the year cadiaN (Heroic), karrigan (FaZe Clan), Jame (Outsiders)

Opener of the year NiKo (G2), stavn (Heroic), YEKINDAR (Team Liquid)

Closer of the year Ax1Le (Cloud9), KSCERATO (FURIA), ropz (FaZe Clan)

Coach of the year B1ad3 (NAVI), RobbaN (FaZe Clan), sAw (ENCE)

Highlight of the year m0NESY (G2), ropz (FaZe Clan), broky (FaZe Clan)

Rookie of the year m0NESY (G2), Patsi (Team Spirit), w0nderful (Team Spirit)

Women’s player of the year ANa (Nigma Galaxy), Olga (FURIA), vilga (Nigma Galaxy)

Women’s team of the year Nigma Galaxy, FURIA, CLG Red

Team of the year FaZe Clan, G2, NAVI

Best five of the year

Player of the year

The HLTV Award Show 2022 will take place in the Space Arena in Stockholm on Jan. 14 and will kick off at 11am CT with the red carpet. It’s an invite-only event, meaning Counter-Strike fans can only watch it from their home.

How to watch HLTV Award Show 2022

In order to watch the HLTV Award Show 2022, all you have to do is access HLTV’s official Twitch channel on Jan. 14. The CS:GO awards show will be hosted by SPUNJ, Maniac, Jasmine “Veracity” Kanuga, and Pala Gilroy Sen.