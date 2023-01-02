How to watch the HLTV Award Show 2022

The leading website for Counter-Strike statistics, HLTV, will be running its Award Show 2022 on Saturday, Jan. 14 in Stockholm, Sweden.
Not only will the HLTV Award Show 2022 reveal who were the three best CS:GO players of 2022, according to HLTV, it will also hand awards to other 12 different categories, including for the women and marginalized genders’ scene, which saw a sharp rise in popularity last year thanks to the ESL Impact CS:GO circuit.
Here are all of the awards that will be handed out at the HLTV Award Show 2022 and their respective nominees:
- Anchor of the year
- NAF (Team Liquid), Perfecto (NAVI), sjuush (Heroic)
- AWPer of the year
- sh1ro (Cloud9), s1mple (NAVI), ZywOo (Vitality)
- IGL of the year
- cadiaN (Heroic), karrigan (FaZe Clan), Jame (Outsiders)
- Opener of the year
- NiKo (G2), stavn (Heroic), YEKINDAR (Team Liquid)
- Closer of the year
- Ax1Le (Cloud9), KSCERATO (FURIA), ropz (FaZe Clan)
- Coach of the year
- B1ad3 (NAVI), RobbaN (FaZe Clan), sAw (ENCE)
- Highlight of the year
- m0NESY (G2), ropz (FaZe Clan), broky (FaZe Clan)
- Rookie of the year
- m0NESY (G2), Patsi (Team Spirit), w0nderful (Team Spirit)
- Women’s player of the year
- ANa (Nigma Galaxy), Olga (FURIA), vilga (Nigma Galaxy)
- Women’s team of the year
- Nigma Galaxy, FURIA, CLG Red
- Team of the year
- FaZe Clan, G2, NAVI
- Best five of the year
- Player of the year
The HLTV Award Show 2022 will take place in the Space Arena in Stockholm on Jan. 14 and will kick off at 11am CT with the red carpet. It’s an invite-only event, meaning Counter-Strike fans can only watch it from their home.
How to watch HLTV Award Show 2022
In order to watch the HLTV Award Show 2022, all you have to do is access HLTV’s official Twitch channel on Jan. 14. The CS:GO awards show will be hosted by SPUNJ, Maniac, Jasmine “Veracity” Kanuga, and Pala Gilroy Sen.