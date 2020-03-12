How to watch FLASHPOINT season 1

The first season of the newest CS:GO league, FLASHPOINT, will kick off on Friday, March 13.

Twelve teams will be competing for the $1 million prize pool. MIBR, Cloud9, Dignitas, Gen.G, FunPlus Phoenix, MAD Lions, Envy, and c0ntact Gaming are the founding members of the league and paid a $2 million entry fee.

To complete the league, FLASHPOINT hosted a global qualifier and gave spots to four other teams: HAVU, Orgless, Copenhagen Flames, and Chaos. Although the skill level of FLASHPOINT is nowhere near the ESL Pro League, it will still feature fun and competitive matches.

Here’s everything you need to know about FLASHPOINT season one.

Stream

All of the matches will be broadcast on FLASHPOINT’s Twitch channel. There won’t be simultaneous series, so you won’t miss any of the action.

Format

The 12 teams will be split into three double-elimination GSL groups of four teams each. All the matches will be played as best-of-three series. A team’s placing will determine their score, which will be used later for seeding purposes.

75 points 50 points 30 points 15 points

The top eight teams will qualify for the finals, which will feature a double-elimination bracket with best-of-three series. The competition has a $1 million prize pool, but the breakdown of the prize money hasn’t been announced by FLASHPOINT yet.

Teams

Group A

MAD Lions: Asger “AcilioN” Larsen, Frederik “acoR” Gyldstrand, Lucas “Bubzkji” Andersen, Fredrik “roeJ” Jørgensen, and Rasmus “Sjuush” Beck

Asger “AcilioN” Larsen, Frederik “acoR” Gyldstrand, Lucas “Bubzkji” Andersen, Fredrik “roeJ” Jørgensen, and Rasmus “Sjuush” Beck c0ntact Gaming: Rokas “ EspiranTo” Milasauskas, Otto “ottoNd” Sihvo, Georgi “SHiPZ” Grigorov, Luka “emi” Vuković, and Karol “rallen” Radowicz

Rokas EspiranTo” Milasauskas, Otto “ottoNd” Sihvo, Georgi “SHiPZ” Grigorov, Luka “emi” Vuković, and Karol “rallen” Radowicz Copenhagen Flames: Ismail “refrezh” Ali, René “TeSeS” Madsen, Asger “farlig” Jensen, Magnus “Nodios” Olsen, and Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen

Ismail “refrezh” Ali, René “TeSeS” Madsen, Asger “farlig” Jensen, Magnus “Nodios” Olsen, and Rasmus “HooXi” Nielsen HAVU: Olli “sLowi” Pitkänen, Lasse “ZOREE” Uronen, Aaro “hoody” Peltokangas, Eetu “sAw” Saha, and Joonas “doto” Forss

Group B

Dignitas: f0rest, GeT_RiGhT, friberg, Xizt, and GuardiaN

f0rest, GeT_RiGhT, friberg, Xizt, and GuardiaN Cloud9: Aran “Sonic” Groesbeek, Johnny “JT” Theodosiou, Ian “motm” Hardy, Ricky “floppy” Kemery, and Joshua “oSee” Ohm

Aran “Sonic” Groesbeek, Johnny “JT” Theodosiou, Ian “motm” Hardy, Ricky “floppy” Kemery, and Joshua “oSee” Ohm FPX (reportedly bought Heroic’s roster): Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer, Casper “cadiaN” Møller, Martin “stavn” Lund, Patrick “es3tag” Hansen, and Johannes “b0RUP” Borup

Marco “Snappi” Pfeiffer, Casper “cadiaN” Møller, Martin “stavn” Lund, Patrick “es3tag” Hansen, and Johannes “b0RUP” Borup Orgless: Pujan “FNS” Mehta, Matthew “WARDELL” Wu, Yassine “Subroza”‘ Taoufik, Gage “Infinite” Green, and Jaccob “yay” Whiteaker

Group C

MIBR: FalleN, fer, kNgV, TACO, and Ignacio “meyern” Meyer

FalleN, fer, kNgV, TACO, and Ignacio “meyern” Meyer Gen.G: Autimatic, daps, koosta, Hansel “BnTeT” Ferdinand, and Sam “s0m” Oh

Autimatic, daps, koosta, Hansel “BnTeT” Ferdinand, and Sam “s0m” Oh Envy: Noah “Nifty” Francis, Ryan “ryann” Welsh, Buğra “Calyx” Arkın, Michał “MICHU” Müller, and Kaleb “moose” Jayne

Noah “Nifty” Francis, Ryan “ryann” Welsh, Buğra “Calyx” Arkın, Michał “MICHU” Müller, and Kaleb “moose” Jayne Chaos: smooya, Josh “steel” Nissan, Anthony “vanity” Malaspina, Cameron “cam” Kern, and Ben “ben1337” Smith

Schedule

Phase 1

Friday, March 13

12pm CT: MAD Lions vs. HAVU

3pm CT: c0ntact Gaming vs. Copenhagen Flames

Saturday, March 14

12pm CT: Gen.G vs. Envy

3pm CT: MIBR vs. Chaos

Sunday, March 15

12pm CT: Dignitas vs. Orgless

3pm CT: FPX vs. Cloud9

Tuesday, March 17

12pm CT: Group A lower bracket round one

3pm CT: Group A upper bracket final

Wednesday, March 18

12pm CT: Group B lower bracket round one

3pm CT: Group B upper bracket final

Thursday, March 19

12pm CT: Group C lower bracket round one

3pm CT: Group C upper bracket final

Saturday, March 21

11am CT: Group A consolidation final

2pm CT: Group B consolidation final

5pm CT: Group C consolidation final

Sunday, March 22

11am CT: Group A final

2pm CT: Group B final

5pm CT: Group C final

Phase 2

Friday, March 27

12pm CT: Group A first semifinal

3pm CT: Group A second semifinal

Saturday, March 28

12pm CT: Group B first semifinal

3pm CT: Group B second semifinal

Sunday, March 29

12pm CT: Group C first semifinal

3pm CT: Group C second semifinal

Tuesday, March 31

12pm CT: Group A lower bracket round one

3pm CT: Group A upper bracket final

Wednesday, April 1

12pm CT: Group B lower bracket round one

3pm CT: Group B upper bracket final

Thursday, April 2

12pm CT: Group C lower bracket round one

3pm CT: Group C upper bracket final

Saturday, April 4

11am CT: Group A consolidation final

2pm CT: Group B consolidation final

5pm CT: Group C consolidation final

Sunday, April 5

11am CT: Group A final

2pm CT: Group B final

5pm CT: Group C final

Playoffs

The playoffs will be played from April 9 to 19. The match times are yet to be confirmed by FLASHPOINT.

Key storylines

Although the most powerful CS:GO teams in the world will play in the ESL Pro League, there’s been a lot of hype around FLASHPOINT. This is the first CS:GO league run by teams and players. FLASHPOINT hired some of the best CS:GO talent available for the show, including former Overwatch League caster Montecristo. We’ll see whether the production and the matches will live up to the hype built so far.

It’s hard to point out the best team playing at FLASHPOINT, but Dignitas are likely the squad that everyone is excited to watch. The organization signed the ex-Ninjas in Pyjamas players f0rest, GeT_RiGhT, friberg, and Xizt in January, but they’ve barely played matches aside from online qualifiers. Their fifth player, the Norwegian newcomer hallzerk, didn’t have his visa secured in time for FLASHPOINT, so they’ll be using GuardiaN as a replacement. Who would’ve thought that GuardiaN would play with f0rest and GeT_RiGhT someday?

Cloud9 and MIBR have both won Majors in the past, but they disappointed their fans in 2019. These two orgs led the charge to create FLASHPOINT, but can they actually perform better in 2020? C9 look more stable with Sonic and crew, while MIBR are putting their hopes on meyern’s development since the team desperately needs someone capable of winning matches from time to time.

FPX is set to enter the CS:GO scene for the first time after it reportedly acquired Heroic’s CS:GO roster this week. The Danish team aren’t in their best form, though. They didn’t qualify for the Europe Minor for the ESL Rio Major this month and failed to reach the playoffs at the ICE Challenge in February. Will Snappi and crew bounce back under the new banner?

MAD Lions, a team that maturated a lot in 2019 and broke into the top 15 in HLTV’s world rankings in February, made a radical change last week. The experienced in-game leader Nicolai “HUNDEN” Petersen was benched and MAD Lions signed AcilioN this week. While AcilioN definitely is an upgrade in terms of firepower, it’s unclear whether he can provide the same tactical prowess that HUNDEN is known for. The Danish team will either rise or fail with this roster change like many other teams have in the past when they’ve benched their captain.