Heroic to replace Evil Geniuses at BLAST Premier Fall Showdown

Evil Geniuses will be replaced by Heroic at the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown, which kicks off tomorrow, the tournament organizer announced today.

The last-minute change had to be made due to travel restrictions related to COVID-19. EG were one of the North American-based teams confirmed to play at the CS:GO event after they were eliminated from the BLAST Premier Fall Series last month, but travel restrictions have prevented EG from traveling to Europe this time.

This means EG won’t have the chance to qualify for the BLAST Premier Fall finals in December. If everything goes to plan, though, the team will play at the BLAST Premier Global finals in January, which they qualified for due to winning the BLAST Premier Spring Americas finals earlier this year.

We look forward forward to welcoming @EvilGeniuses back for the #BLASTPremier Global Final in January 🏆https://t.co/hPJuCrf4tv — BLAST Premier 💥 (@BLASTPremier) November 23, 2020

Heroic, on the other hand, will play in their first BLAST tournament. The Danish squad has become one of the best CS:GO teams in the world this year and won important tournaments such as ESL One Cologne Europe in August and DreamHack Open Fall in October.

Sixteen CS:GO teams will be playing at the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown and only two will earn a spot in the Fall finals in December. The tournament is being held online from Europe but has teams from other regions, such as North America, CIS, and South America.

Heroic will debut at the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown against Endpoint on Thursday, Nov. 26. It’ll be an elimination match since the tournament placed all 16 teams in a single-elimination, best-of-three bracket.