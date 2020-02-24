Gen.G win DreamHack Open Anaheim without dropping a single map

Gen.G defeated FURIA 2-0 today at DreamHack Open Anaheim to lift their first CS:GO trophy.

Damian “daps” Steele, Timothy “autimatic” Ta, Sam “s0m” Oh, Hansel “BnTeT” Ferdinand, and Kenneth “koosta” Suen were playing their first LAN event since the team was assembled in December 2019. Gen.G played six maps during the competition and won all of them, defeating Complexity, ENCE, North, and FURIA along their way to the title.

Your Gen.G CS:GO Team are the champions of #DreamhackAnaheim!



First LAN + first tournament WIN! Well played everyone looking forward to more!🏆🏆🏆#GenGWIN #WeAreGenG #TigerNation — Gen.G Esports (@GenG) February 24, 2020

Gen.G breezed through FURIA in the first map of the grand finals, Nuke. Every player put up great numbers, but it was Sam “s0m” Oh who contributed the most in the 16-7 victory as he got 26 kills and only 14 deaths. Koosta nailed a one-versus-four clutch to secure map point to Gen.G.

Inferno was much tougher, though. FURIA took the map to overtime, but lost the steam and lost all of the four extra rounds. Gen.G’s captain, daps, isn’t known for his fragging ability, but he topped the scoreboard with 23 kills.

The 17-year-old s0m was the highest-rated player of the tournament with a 1.33 rating across six maps alongside Complexity’s star Valentin “poizon” Vasilev.

With this win, Gen.G has secured a spot at DreamHack Masters Jönkönping in July and took home $50,000. We’ll see if they keep this level of play in their next tournament, which will be FLASHPOINT season one. Gen.G is one of the founding teams of the newest CS:GO league.