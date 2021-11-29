Fnatic releases Jackinho

Swedish CS:GO AWPer Jack “⁠Jackinho⁠” Ström Mattsson is no longer under contract with Fnatic, the organization announced today.

Jackinho’s departure comes two months after he was removed from the active lineup and replaced by Owen “smooya” Butterfield. The 22-year-old is one of the up-and-coming players in Sweden but couldn’t make his mark while on Fnatic. He joined the organization in January and played a part in the team’s slump throughout the year, which led to Fnatic benching him after the squad failed to qualify for the PGL Stockholm Major.

Today we say our final farewells to @Jackinhocs. After joining at the start of 2021, Jack quickly impressed with his swift hand and slick AWP skills.



Thank you for all your efforts under the Black & Orange Jack, and good luck with your next steps.



Once Fnatic, #ALWAYSFNATIC. pic.twitter.com/ykamlVG9iy — FNATIC (@FNATIC) November 29, 2021

Jackinho averaged a 1.0 rating during 2021, according to HLTV’s statistics, a subpar number for any AWPer. Even though it was a short stint, he thanked Fnatic for the opportunity and said he’s looking to join a new project. “I’m very excited to find my next project and use this experience to show the best version of myself,” Jackinho tweeted.

With smooya onboard instead of Jackinho, Fnatic have won two tournaments this month: DreamHack Open November and REPUBLEAGUE season two. Those results made the former Swedish team turned international squad jump from 32nd place in HLTV’s world rankings to 19th, which will likely help them receive direct invites to bigger tournaments once again.

Fnatic are now preparing to attend IEM Winter, their first tier-one championship since smooya was brought in. The $250,000 tournament will run from Dec. 2 to 12 and they’ll play Gambit in the opening round.