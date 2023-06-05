FalleN set to meet with FURIA and discuss roster change ahead of CS2

FURIA will try to secure the services of Brazil's most famous player.

FURIA is set to meet with FalleN in the next two weeks to talk about a possible transfer to the organization, according to co-owner André Akkari

Akari’s open letter to fans was posted on June 4, following reports that FURIA had reached out to Imperial to inquire about the availability of the Brazilian in-game leader.

In the letter, the FURIA co-owner wrote it would be “ridiculous” not to try signing FalleN, acknowledging that “most fans want FalleN” to join the team.

“We are going to meet, but I don’t know if we’ll agree on all variables,” he wrote. “In case it doesn’t work, rest assured that the transfer was heavily considered. It doesn’t depend only on FURIA. FalleN is an icon, a lot of organizations want him.”

Akkari told fans that there are at least five directions FURIA could take with its CS roster and none of them involves paying “absurd buyouts,” stating it’s possible that the organization ends up betting on young talent once again.

Since 2017 when FURIA was founded, the organization has stayed away from high-profile signings. While KSCERATO, yuurih, and arT are all recognizable players now, they were developed under the FURIA banner.

In fact, only one player on their current lineup had made a name for themselves before joining FURIA, with saffee impressing during his spell on PaiN Gaming.

Should FalleN agree to join FURIA ahead of the CS2‘s launch, it could cause a major roster shuffle across Brazil. The South American country’s relevancy has dipped over the years and reached an all-time low in 2023 when FURIA, paiN, and Fluxo were all knocked out in the early stages of the BLAST Paris Major in May.

