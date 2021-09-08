FalleN helps Liquid eliminate Fnatic from ESL Pro League season 14

Gabriel “FalleN” Toledo arguably had his best performance in a Team Liquid jersey since he joined the North American squad in January.

The Brazilian AWPer had a huge presence on both maps, Nuke and Dust II, against Fnatic today in the ESL Pro League season 14 round of 12, especially on the latter, in which he secured several multikills for Liquid and held the A bombsite’s Catwalk to perfection. He finished the CS:GO series with 62-40 K/D, 90.4 ADR, and an impressive 1.41 rating, the highest any player has achieved in the ESL Pro League season 14 playoffs so far.

Liquid had a walk in the park on Nuke, Fnatic’s map pick, completely dismantling the Swedes’ T side in the first half. The North Americans moved to the second half with a 12-3 advantage and only conceded one round before wrapping up the map 16-4.

The series really delivered on Dust II, though. Fnatic woke up and played like a totally different team. Freddy “KRIMZ” Johansson was trying his best to tie the series for them and FalleN kept Liquid in the game on the other side. The game was tense and the North Americans won the 30th round to push it to overtime.

FalleN and crew had the upper hand in the first overtime, but KRIMZ chimed in with a huge one-vs-three retake to score a round for Fnatic and hype up his teammates. He won another clutch later, this time solely against FalleN, and saved his side from elimination in the second overtime. But Liquid won four rounds in a row when the scoreboard reset for the third time, eliminating Fnatic from the tournament and moving on to the quarterfinals.

“It was an amazing day, we played very well on both maps, it got very tough in the second one, but I think we performed well,” FalleN said in the post-match interview with a smile on his face. The desk host, Tres “stunna” Saranthus, pointed out that FalleN had hit some “insane AWP shots” and the Brazilian was totally sincere about it. “Yeah, I mean, it’s good to be hitting those shots, I wish I could hit them in all the fucking games.”

Liquid are now set to face Heroic in the quarterfinals on Friday, Sept. 10 at 12:15pm CT. Many CS:GO fans will be interested to see if the Danish team can stop this Liquid we’re seeing now that they’re under fire after their former coach Nicolai “HUNDEN” Petersen released evidence that implicates some of the Heroic players in the coaching bug scandal.