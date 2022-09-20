Evil Geniuses renames 2 of its CS:GO lineups

Evil Geniuses has had three CS:GO teams under its umbrella since June, when it picked up the Carpe Diem and Party Astronauts teams to assemble a “fluid” 15-man roster in the future. While the main roster was still referred to as simply EG, the other two were usually referred to as EG.CD and EG.PA. But that won’t happen anymore, according to Dust2.us.

This is because EG, the organization, has renamed both of them to avoid any confusion on how they should be referred to in the future. Moving forward, the former EG.CD squad will be called EG Black, while the former EG.PA team will be called EG White, according to Dust2.us. The main roster of the organization will retain the EG name.

The first time the organization used these names was at Fragadelphia 17 last week when both EG Black and EG White competed. And now, EG has opted to carry on with their respective denominations.

EG Black is composed of Colby “Walco” Walsh, Jerric “wiz” Jiang, Connor “chop” Sullivan, William “RUSH” Wierzba, and Peter “stanislaw” Jarguz. They’re currently playing at the ESL Challenger League North America season 42 in Group B alongside the likes of MIBR and Team oNe.

EG White, on the other hand, features Ben “ben1337” Smith, Jonathan “Jonji” Carey, Josh “PwnAlone” Pigue, Wesley “viz” Harris, and Jonathan “djay” Dallal. This lineup recently attended ESL Challenger Melbourne and they’re preparing for ACE North America Masters later this month, in which they’ll play for a spot at the BLAST Premier Fall Showdown and Flow FiReLEAGUE Global Finals.