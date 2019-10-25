Evil Geniuses beat Renegades to secure top-3 placing at StarSeries i-League season 8

Evil Geniuses are on their way to another great tournament run. The North Americans defeated Renegades 2-0 today in the semifinals of the StarSeries i-League season eight playoff upper bracket.

This is the fourth series that EG have won since they lost to Ninjas in Pyjamas in the early stages of the tournament. After facing a couple of elimination matches, EG have now at least guaranteed a top-three placing. EG will play against Fnatic tomorrow to determine if they’ll head straight to the grand finals or if they’ll face the consolidation final.

Evil Geniuses on Twitter A flawless round secures us our victory as we finish the series 2-0! GGs to @Renegades. The team put in the work, and it’s been a complete 180 from our Day One performance. We’re now off to the Winners’ Finals tomorrow at 10:00AM EST! #EGReady https://t.co/pZfn7wss8d

EG set the tone for the series immediately in the first map, Inferno. The North Americans demolished Renegades from the start and grabbed nine consecutive rounds on their T-side. EG quickly won the remaining five rounds to take the map 16-5. Vincent “Brehze” Cayonte probably made the best play of the tournament so far in the first round of Inferno with a one-vs-four ace clutch.

Brehze pulls off an insane 1v4 clutch to complete the ACE (Inferno) Clip of starladder_cs_en Playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – Clipped by The_Real_Zenith

Mirage was more contested than Inferno. Renegades almost caught up with EG in the second half, but everybody on EG aside from Brehze was putting up great numbers. The North Americans won the map 16-12 and Tsvetelin “CeRq” Dimitrov top-fragged with 24 kills.

EG have shown great composure to recover and win so many series in StarSeries i-League season eight, one of the longest tournaments of the season. Their teamplay has been on point and Ethan Arnold is the third-best player at the championship with a 1.26 rating across 14 maps.

Renegades will have to play against MIBR in the lower bracket semifinal tomorrow at 5:30am CT. EG will face Fnatic right after at 9am CT.