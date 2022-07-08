ElectroNic on being thrown into the IGL role: ‘I didn’t think it would happen so soon’

Natus Vincere’s electroNic has been taking care of some new responsibilities in his team over the last several weeks, but he always wanted to try the new in-game leader role.

In a recent interview with HLTV, electroNic talked about transitioing to an IGL. The 23-year-old explained that he planned to try his luck with the role sometime in the future anyway.

“In general, I always had the idea that I wanted to become an IGL someday and try this,” electroNic said. “I just didn’t think it would happen so soon.”

The Russian player had to take on new responsibilities after NAVI parted ways with Boombl4 following PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major. Boombl4 was let go from the team for “high reputational risks.” Since taking a new direction, the squad have continued to perform well and even won the Blast Premier Spring Finals in June.

ElectroNic added that the in-game leading in CS:GO relies more on the players than the leaders themselves. “IGL and calling in general depends primarily not on the captain, but on the players. And the way they would listen to the captain, whether he has authority,” he explained. Looking at NAVI’s recent win in Lisbon, it seems like everyone is working well under his command.

IEM Cologne 2022 is the last tournament before the summer player break. In electroNic’s eyes, the team doesn’t have big expectations for the event, despite performing well at the Blast Premier Spring Finals. “We did not set any goals at all for this tournament… We just came with the certainty that we can fuck.”

Natus Vincere will face Ninjas in Pyjamas today at 9am CT for a spot in the Group A upper final.