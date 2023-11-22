ElectroNic explains why he’s no longer Cloud9’s IGL in CS2

ElectroNic was initially brought on to Cloud9 in July to take over the Counter-Strike team’s in-game leadership from Vladislav “nafany” Gorshkov. But after a string of poor results, C9 played with HObbit as the IGL and ultimately signed Boombl4 to take the reins in November.

Neither C9 nor electroNic revealed, however, why he didn’t work out as the team’s captain—until Nov. 22. In an interview with HLTV during the BLAST Premier Fall Final’s opening day, electroNic explained why he wasn’t the right person for the job.

“I think the mood in the team is a bit better right now than it was in the old roster,” electroNic said. “I’m probably not that good with IGLing, to be a captain in the team, probably not, I don’t know. The problem was that I’m super emotional, and it’s hard for me to be an IGL. When I saw something was going wrong on the map, I could rage, so probably I was not good enough.”

ElectroNic’s time as C9’s IGL came to an end impressively fast. Photo by Adam Lakomy via ESL Gaming

ElectroNic had a short stint as C9’s IGL. He was their primary shot caller at IEM Cologne and Gamers8 in August and at ESL Pro League season 18 in September. The team failed to reach the semifinals in the first two tournaments and didn’t go beyond the group stage in the Pro League. A lot of fans had faith in his skills as he was a reasonably good IGL for Natus Vincere between May 2022 and July 2023, and guided them to win the BLAST Premier Spring Final in June 2022.

Once electroNic was removed from his captaincy duties in C9, they were handed to HObbit until Boombl4 arrived as a stand-in at the end of October and was officially signed in November.

Now that electroNic is longer the captain, he can focus on getting frags and only chime in with mid-round calls. He was C9’s best player in their victory against NAVI at the BLAST Premier Fall Final on Nov. 22 as he posted 62 kills and only 42 deaths across three maps.