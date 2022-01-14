Daps to lead new CS:GO roster in North America

Veteran CS:GO shot caller Damien “daps” Steele has put together a new CS:GO team with some North American youngsters, the team’s coach Hunter “Lucid” Tucker told Dust2.us.

The 28-year-old was most recently in charge of Evil Geniuses’ CS:GO squad as head coach following a brief stint in VALORANT, where he played for NRG between October 2020 and June 2021.

Daps will be leading former Bad News Bears rifler Michael “⁠Swisher⁠” Schmid and former Party Astronauts Gage “⁠Infinite⁠” Green, two of the best tier-two players in North America that haven’t been able to break it into the upper echelons of the global CS:GO scene.

Rounding up the roster are two less-experienced players. One of them is the former Bad News Bears 20-year-old rifler Brendan “⁠Bwills⁠” Williams and the other is the 18-year-old Marshall “⁠Minus⁠” Sedowicz, who made a name for himself playing in ESEA Premier North America. The latter averaged a 1.20 rating in the past three months, according to HLTV’s statistics, and was picked by Team Liquid star Jonathan “EliGE” Jablonowski as a potential top 20 player in the world in the years to come.

The team will be playing under the tag Orgless, but they are currently in talks to join an esports organization. The debut of daps’ new project will take place on Saturday, Jan. 15 at ESEA Winter Cash Cup Two, where they’ll play against squads such as Bad News Bears and Party Astronauts.