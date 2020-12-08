C0ntact Gaming to reportedly sell its current CS:GO lineup

"We didn't get the results we hoped for for 2020 when we originally acquired the team."

C0ntact Gaming, one of Flashpoint’s founding members, is putting its CS:GO roster up for transfer, according to a report by Jarek “DeKay” Lewis.

The North American organization is reportedly considering its options for 2021. Rokas “EspiranTo” Milasauskas and Otto “ottoNd” Sihvo were acquired by c0ntact in January alongside the rest of the CR4ZY roster, but c0ntact made several changes throughout 2020 due to poor results, adding Danish in-game leader Marco “snappi” Pfeiffer in June and Lotan “Spinx” Giladi and Rigon Gashi in October.

The roster changes, however, haven’t paid off yet. C0ntact finished at the bottom of two recent tournaments, Flashpoint season two and DreamHack Masters Europe Winter. C0ntact are the 46th best team in HLTV’s world rankings, far from their ranking at the beginning of the year when the old roster peaked at No. 19.

“We didn’t get the results we hoped for for 2020 when we originally acquired the team,” a member of c0ntact’s ownership told DeKay. “The org wants to go in a different direction and some of the core players also have expressed they wanted something new.”

It’s likely that players such as EspiranTo and ottoNd would find a new team for 2021 considering how well they played when they were still on CR4ZY. As for c0ntact, the organization has options if it wants to keep investing in CS:GO. The former players of Chaos are free agents and desperately looking for a new home.