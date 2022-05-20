Boombl4 on playing Heroic at PGL Antwerp Major: ‘It won’t be like last time’

Natus Vincere and Heroic, two of the best CS:GO teams in the world, will clash today at the Antwerps Sportpaleis in the second PGL Antwerp Major quarterfinals of the day. The winner will advance to the semifinals and have a chance to win the tournament, while the loser will be sent home.

NAVI finished the Legends Stage undefeated while Heroic had a tough run and only secured their spot on the last day of the stage. It may seem that the CIS powerhouse is far better than Heroic, but this NAVI core lost to Heroic for the first time in April 2022, at the European Regional Major Ranking (RMR) tournament A.

Kirill “⁠Boombl4⁠” Mikhailov, the in-game leader for NAVI, is confident about the rematch against Heroic but also admitted that they’re one of the toughest teams in the PGL Antwerp Major playoffs.

“To be honest, a lot of teams are tough to play against: FaZe, ENCE, and Heroic,” Boombl4 said in NAVI’s official Major vlog. “These three teams that are still in the running can inflict damage and the games aren’t gonna be easy. think it’s a lot about clutch situations against them [Heroic]. Nuke didn’t go well the last time but as I said, our team form is different at this tournament. We’ve delved more into CS now so it won’t be like last time.”

NAVI made it into the Champions Stage following wins against G2, BIG, and Ninjas in Pyjamas. Heroic, on the other hand, finished the Legends Stage with a shaky 3-2 record. The Danes beat Team Liquid and lost to Team Spirit on the first day, defeated G2 on the second day, lost to ENCE on the third day, and clinched their spot after beating Vitality on the last day of the Legends Stage.

Heroic and NAVI will decide who takes the last semifinal spot at PGL Antwerp Major today at 1pm CT. The first game of the day will be ENCE vs. Copenhagen Flames at 9:30am CT.