BnTeT replaces shox in Apeks CS:GO lineup

Former TYLOO, Gen.G, and EXTREMUM Indonesian CS:GO rifler Hansel “⁠BnTeT⁠” Ferdinand has joined Apeks on trial, effectively taking the place that once belonged to French star Richard “shox” Papillon, who has been allowed to explore his offers elsewhere.

BnTeT will play for Apeks in their upcoming officials and will debut against Robin “flusha” Rönnquist and Jesper “JW” Wecksell’s EYEBALLERS tomorrow in an ESEA Advanced Europe season 43 match at 8am CT. The Indonesian will be Apeks’ new in-game leader, a duty that was being handled by Martin “⁠STYKO⁠” Styk in the past three months.

🚨 𝐔𝐩𝐝𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐂𝐒:𝐆𝐎 𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 🚨



We will for the upcoming officials trial @BnTeTCSGO for the IGL position. First official will be tomorrow in @ESEA Advanced. — Apeks (@apeksgg) October 27, 2022

Apeks’ decision to part ways with shox comes due to a “difference in vision” between the team and the French star and after Apeks struggles in the second part of the CS:GO season. The international team didn’t even qualify for the Europe Regional Major Ranking (RMR) and withdrew from all events at the end of September due to poor play.

BnTeT arrives in Apeks trying to overcome struggles of his own. The 27-year-old was playing for TYLOO this year, but his second stint with the Chinese organization was unsuccessful. BnTeT failed to lead TYLOO to qualify for PGL Antwerp Major and IEM Rio Major and was released at the end of September as part of TYLOO’s roster overhaul.

Apeks will play versus EYEBALLERS tomorrow with BnTeT, STYKO, Joakim “⁠jkaem⁠” Myrbostad, Tim “⁠nawwk⁠” Jonasson, and Justinas “⁠jL⁠” Lekavicius in the active lineup. It’s unclear at the moment how long will BnTeT’s trial last.